News

Vikendi is now live in PUBG MOBILE

Gaming

Besides the map there is a new weapon called G36C and a new vehicle called Snowmobile.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 9:31 AM IST
PUBG Mobile vikendi available

PUBG Mobile recently rolled out a major update for the game version numbered 0.10.0, and it brings a variety of changes. The most important of them however is the new Vikendi snow map, which will be the fourth map for Classic Mode gameplay. The map has already been available on the PC servers for a while, and was even available on the mobile beta version of the game before being finally made available on PUBG Mobile.

The new Vikendi snow map is a 6x6km map and is a bit smaller than the Erangel and Miramar maps, but a bit larger than the Sanhok map. As for the loot that is available on this map, it is balanced out so it is more than the larger maps and slightly less than the smaller Sanhok map.

And while the game update was touted to bring the Vikendi map, gameplay wasn’t enabled for it up until the wee hours in the morning today, although the new map is built into the update.

Users can now select the new snow map for solo, duo and squad games. Furthermore, the new map brings some interesting new features and elements to the game, including a new weapon called the G36C (available soon) which is an assault rifle, a new vehicle called the Snowmobile and different vehicle dynamics taking into account the snow terrain, temporary footprints and vehicle tracks to hint of activity, cross-server matchmaking and more.

PUBG Mobile now has an option to optimize for notched displays; here's how to get it

Also Read

PUBG Mobile now has an option to optimize for notched displays; here's how to get it

PUBG Mobile is among the most popular games on the smartphone platform, and is available for both iOS and Android devices. While the game works best on high-end devices, excellent optimization means that it’s possible to play PUBG Mobile even on lower-end devices. The map is also rolling out for other versions of PUBG, including the PC and console versions.

  Published Date: December 21, 2018 9:31 AM IST

Related Stories

Vikendi is now live in PUBG MOBILE

Gaming

Vikendi is now live in PUBG MOBILE
PUBG Mobile players are coming across dead zombies and blood in the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile players are coming across dead zombies and blood in the game
How to optimize PUBG Mobile for notched displays

Gaming

How to optimize PUBG Mobile for notched displays
PUBG update 24 with Vikendi map and Survivor Pass goes live on PC

Gaming

PUBG update 24 with Vikendi map and Survivor Pass goes live on PC
PUBG Mobile has finally caught up with Fortnite in player numbers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has finally caught up with Fortnite in player numbers

