Vikendi is now live in PUBG MOBILE

PUBG Mobile recently rolled out a major update for the game version numbered 0.10.0, and it brings a variety of changes. The most important of them however is the new Vikendi snow map, which will be the fourth map for Classic Mode gameplay. The map has already been available on the PC servers for a while, and was even available on the mobile beta version of the game before being finally made available on PUBG Mobile.

The new Vikendi snow map is a 6x6km map and is a bit smaller than the Erangel and Miramar maps, but a bit larger than the Sanhok map. As for the loot that is available on this map, it is balanced out so it is more than the larger maps and slightly less than the smaller Sanhok map.

And while the game update was touted to bring the Vikendi map, gameplay wasn’t enabled for it up until the wee hours in the morning today, although the new map is built into the update.

Users can now select the new snow map for solo, duo and squad games. Furthermore, the new map brings some interesting new features and elements to the game, including a new weapon called the G36C (available soon) which is an assault rifle, a new vehicle called the Snowmobile and different vehicle dynamics taking into account the snow terrain, temporary footprints and vehicle tracks to hint of activity, cross-server matchmaking and more.

PUBG Mobile is among the most popular games on the smartphone platform, and is available for both iOS and Android devices. While the game works best on high-end devices, excellent optimization means that it’s possible to play PUBG Mobile even on lower-end devices. The map is also rolling out for other versions of PUBG, including the PC and console versions.