comscore PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play? | BGR India
  • Home
  • Features
  • PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile to comeback?
News

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile to comeback?

Features

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Here we will be taking a look at how PUBG Mobile compares to Garena Free Fire in terms of download size, gameplay and more.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire

PUBG Mobile requires 610MB of internal space on a smartphone, which is comparatively lower than Free Fire's 680MB of required space. (Image: Collage PUBG Mobile and Free Fire)

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September 2020. Since then, PUBG Corporation has been trying very hard to relaunch the game in India. Many are waiting for the game to make a comeback, but till the time it does, mobile gaming enthusiasts have moved on to alternatives like Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire and more. Here we will be taking a look at how PUBG Mobile compares to Garena Free Fire, and if it is a worthy enough replacement for the most popular battle royale game. Also Read - PUBG getting two new games by 2022, confirms Krafton CEO

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: One can be played, one cannot

PUBG Mobile is till date banned in India, and cannot officially be played in the country. Some people are playing the game using Korean APKs or VPN services, however, that is not legal. The game is not available for downloading in the country, and cannot be found on the Apple App Store nor the Google Play Store. Also Read - PUBG Mobile gameplay with/without VPN in India could be banned again

PUBG Mobile and its lite version were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act in India. The government claims that the game was engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. Also Read - FAU-G: Five things no one told you about the PUBG Mobile rival

Garena Free Fire, on the other hand, can be played freely within the country. And it is currently available to download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: System requirements compared

RAM: Both the games require a minimum of 2GB of RAM, with 4GB being recommended.

Storage: PUBG Mobile requires 610MB of internal space on a smartphone, which is comparatively lower than Free Fire’s 680MB of required space.

PUBG Mobile, PUBG, Free Fire, PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire, Free fire vs PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile download, Free Fire download

(Image: PUBG Mobile)

Operating system: PUBG Mobile requires iOS 9.0 or above, Android version is unspecified; Free Fire requires Android 4.1 or above, and or iOS 8.0 or above.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Graphics

PUBG Mobile undeniably has better graphics than Free Fire. It has a more realistic feel to it, with detailed characters, weapons, vehicles and maps. Free Fire has a bit of a cartoonish, animated look about it.

Even though PUBG Mobile graphics are better, it does not mean that Free Fire graphics are unplayable. It will hold you until PUBG Corporation manages to bring a legal version of the game back.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Characters

One place where Free Fire pulls ahead of PUBG Mobile is the number of playable characters there are. These characters help make the battleground more lively as seeing different in-game characters seems visually more appealing instead of similar characters with different clothing items.

PUBG Mobile, PUBG, Free Fire, PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire, Free fire vs PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile download, Free Fire download

(Image: Garena)

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Player limitations

PUBG Mobile Battle Royale mode allows 100 players to take part at once, whereas, Free Fire limits the number to 50 players.

Due to a large number of players in the game, maps are larger and the matches are longer. Thus, making it a much more fun experience for people to game. A few people might like faster gameplay, and for that PUBG Mobile has smaller maps and modes. On the other hand, Free Fire does not have larger maps, for players wanting longer gameplay.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Conclusion

Considering that PUBG Mobile is currently not available in the country, Free Fire is a decent game to play and pass your time with. However, when the game does eventually comeback, it will make the choice of moving back or staying harder for players. But considering that PUBG Mobile has a lot more to offer than Free Fire, I would recommend that you make the shift for a better user experience.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 21, 2021 5:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?
Features
Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches in India: Prices, specs and more

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches in India: Prices, specs and more

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

Poco M2 to Redmi 9 Prime and Narzo 20A: Mobiles under Rs 10,000 to buy in Jan

Photo Gallery

Poco M2 to Redmi 9 Prime and Narzo 20A: Mobiles under Rs 10,000 to buy in Jan

Poco M2, Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 20A: Mobiles to buy under Rs 10,000 in India in January 2021

Photo Gallery

Poco M2, Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 20A: Mobiles to buy under Rs 10,000 in India in January 2021

5 things that no one told you about FAU-G action game

Gaming

5 things that no one told you about FAU-G action game

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches in India: Prices, specs and more

Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11 beta

Sony Xperia 10 III specifications, image renders leaked

Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs launched: Benefits, validity and more

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?
5 things that no one told you about FAU-G action game

Gaming

5 things that no one told you about FAU-G action game
PUBG confirmed to get two new games by 2022

Gaming

PUBG confirmed to get two new games by 2022
PUBG Mobile gameplay with/without VPN in India could be banned again

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gameplay with/without VPN in India could be banned again
Tencent bans more than 1.2 million hackers in just 6 days for cheating

Gaming

Tencent bans more than 1.2 million hackers in just 6 days for cheating

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL फ्री में दे रही लाइफटाइम वैलिडिटी, करना होगा सिर्फ एक काम

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro में होगा 120x जूम (Zoom) वाला कैमरा और 80W वायरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट!

फ्री में पाएं फ्लिपकार्ट प्लस की मेंबरशिप, जानें तरीका

Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, मिलेगी 7000mAh बैटरी और 25W फास्ट-चार्जिंग

iPhone Tricks : Apple Logo पर टैप करके कर सकते हैं कई काम, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Latest Videos

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches in India: Prices, specs and more
Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches in India: Prices, specs and more
Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use

How To

Google Calendar offline support for desktops relaunched: How to use
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11 beta

Mobiles

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11 beta
Sony Xperia 10 III specifications, image renders leaked

Mobiles

Sony Xperia 10 III specifications, image renders leaked
Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs launched: Benefits, validity and more

Telecom

Airtel Rs 78, Rs 248 add-on packs launched: Benefits, validity and more

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers