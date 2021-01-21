PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

PUBG Mobile requires 610MB of internal space on a smartphone, which is comparatively lower than Free Fire's 680MB of required space. (Image: Collage PUBG Mobile and Free Fire)

was banned in India back in September 2020. Since then, PUBG Corporation has been trying very hard to relaunch the game in India. Many are waiting for the game to make a comeback, but till the time it does, mobile gaming enthusiasts have moved on to alternatives like , Garena Free Fire and more. Here we will be taking a look at how PUBG Mobile compares to , and if it is a worthy enough replacement for the most popular battle royale game. Also Read - PUBG getting two new games by 2022, confirms Krafton CEO

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: One can be played, one cannot

PUBG Mobile is till date banned in India, and cannot officially be played in the country. Some people are playing the game using Korean APKs or VPN services, however, that is not legal. The game is not available for downloading in the country, and cannot be found on the App Store nor the Store. Also Read - PUBG Mobile gameplay with/without VPN in India could be banned again

PUBG Mobile and its lite version were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act in India. The government claims that the game was engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. Also Read - FAU-G: Five things no one told you about the PUBG Mobile rival

Garena Free Fire, on the other hand, can be played freely within the country. And it is currently available to download on both the Google and the .

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: System requirements compared

RAM: Both the games require a minimum of 2GB of RAM, with 4GB being recommended.

Storage: PUBG Mobile requires 610MB of internal space on a smartphone, which is comparatively lower than Free Fire’s 680MB of required space.

Operating system: PUBG Mobile requires 9.0 or above, version is unspecified; Free Fire requires or above, and or iOS 8.0 or above.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Graphics

PUBG Mobile undeniably has better graphics than Free Fire. It has a more realistic feel to it, with detailed characters, weapons, vehicles and maps. Free Fire has a bit of a cartoonish, animated look about it.

Even though PUBG Mobile graphics are better, it does not mean that Free Fire graphics are unplayable. It will hold you until PUBG Corporation manages to bring a legal version of the game back.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Characters

One place where Free Fire pulls ahead of PUBG Mobile is the number of playable characters there are. These characters help make the battleground more lively as seeing different in-game characters seems visually more appealing instead of similar characters with different clothing items.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Player limitations

PUBG Mobile Battle Royale mode allows 100 players to take part at once, whereas, Free Fire limits the number to 50 players.

Due to a large number of players in the game, maps are larger and the matches are longer. Thus, making it a much more fun experience for people to game. A few people might like faster gameplay, and for that PUBG Mobile has smaller maps and modes. On the other hand, Free Fire does not have larger maps, for players wanting longer gameplay.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Conclusion

Considering that PUBG Mobile is currently not available in the country, Free Fire is a decent game to play and pass your time with. However, when the game does eventually comeback, it will make the choice of moving back or staying harder for players. But considering that PUBG Mobile has a lot more to offer than Free Fire, I would recommend that you make the shift for a better user experience.