PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: What are the differences?

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite launched the game in India last week. It was available in the beta version all this time, but now the full game has been launched. Developers at Tencent Games have launched this new version for players with entry-level devices in mind. It is optimized for low-end smartphone devices with a lower RAM, to offer an uncompromising gameplay experience.

Built with Unreal Engine 4, this version of PUBG Mobile is compatible with even more devices out there. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map made for 60 players. This will make for faster-paced games that last 10 minutes. The game is only 400MB, and built for devices having less than 2 GB RAM claim the developers. This has apparently been developed keeping in mind that most smartphone users in India use an entry-level smartphone. New players joining in will be eligible for various rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles. Now, let’s take a look at how it is different from the main PUBG Mobile game.

Differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

Toned down graphics

The graphics that we are used to seeing on PUBG Mobile has been toned down in the Lite version. This does not hamper the gaming experience at all. Rather this makes the game easier to run on less costly devices. The grass, buildings, weapons, players, all these things have a relatively simpler shape and texture.

Changes in map

The map on PUBG Mobile Lite is smaller than the main game. PUBG Mobile sports, all the maps that are there on the PC including Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and the snow map Vikendi. The map on the Lite version is a smaller 2×2 map. On top of that is has different names of places and building placement.

Less players per game

The number of players in each game on the Lite version is 60. This has been brought down from 100 on the main game to make the game run on the slower networks. This is a wise move on the part of Tencent because more players mean the servers will eat up more bandwidth.

WATCH: PUBG MOBILE Global Launch Trailer

Easier to loot

The loot on the map in the Lite version is a lot more compared to the main PUBG Mobile game. This has probably been done because the time and space of the match and the map as less. But this also means that players will be battle ready quickly enough to engage other players right off the bat.