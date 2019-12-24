PUBG Mobile became the highest-grossing game in 2019

Smartphone gaming has grown exponentially in the last couple of years. Games like PUBG Mobile, Pokemon Go and more have taken the smartphone market by storm attracting millions of players. Most of these games have also been downloaded millions of times around the globe. Such numbers have also allowed game developers to generate tremendous revenue. We have all seen the usual monthly or quarterly numbers in previous reports. However, the actual scale and popularity of some of these games are only evident if we look at the yearly numbers of the game. A new report from App Annie shared details about the top-grossing and most downloaded games for the year.

PUBG Mobile revenue details and the most downloaded game

According to the report, PUBG Mobile is the highest-grossing game for 2019 marking a 652 percent hike year-on-year. As a result, the company earned about $496 million this year. In addition to earning the money, the company also launched its lighter version, PUBG Mobile Lite. As noted in the past, PUBG Mobile Lite comes with lower hardware requirements while bringing PUBG to entry-level or budget smartphones.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

The amount of revenue is likely from all in-game purchases that PUBG Mobile offers. Given the revenue, one would expect the game to be the most downloaded in the market. However, the report indicates otherwise. Taking a closer look, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game.

Similar to PUBG Mobile, Free Fire is a Battle Royale game where the player tries to survive against 49 other players on an island. Each game is about 10-minute long where players have to survive and stay in the safe zone. Players can also use drive vehicles to explore the map to find new places to hide. They can use elements in the map to take out rival players or wait it out till the end.