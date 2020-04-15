comscore PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March
PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March

According to the data, PUBG Mobile saw a threefold increase in the revenue earned in the month of March.

  Published: April 15, 2020 1:03 PM IST
These are bleak times for the world with the coronavirus pandemic at large. Countries around the world are tackling the issue by issuing lockdowns, asking people to stay home and practice social distancing. Gaming has turned out to be one of the go to entertainment options in these trying times. While all kinds of games have seen growth, none more so than PUBG Mobile apparently. New reports from the Sensor Tower which is a data company, shows that the game saw incredible profits in the month of March. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes made by new players

According to the data, PUBG Mobile saw a threefold increase in the revenue earned in the month of March. This is compared to what it had earned at the same time last year. PUBG Mobile as a result has become the highest grossing game for the month of March around the world. This data includes the profit made by PUBG Mobile and the Chinese version of the game which is called Game for Peace. The two included earned a total of $232 million of sales in March. Also Read - PUBG Mobile to bring a new mode called Cold Front Survival on April 16

In that whole amount, the revenue from China was 61 percent which was followed by the US at 11 percent. March was the second consecutive month that PUBG Mobile kept the record for the most profit made by a game. March was also the month that PUBG Mobile completed its second anniversary. The devs introduced a whole lot of new events and items in the game to celebrate this new occasion. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass and details leaked

The other factor that significantly contributed to the rise of the profits is the global pandemic. People staying in at home have more time on their hands and hence more time to play games. This worked in the favor of the game quite a bit. Tencent Games’ other game Honour of Kings and its overseas version became the second-highest earning game globally by generating $112 million in revenue. Of this 93 percent of the revenue came from China itself.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 15, 2020 1:03 PM IST

