PUBG Mobile: We have all been pronuncing the name Dacia wrong

There are many vehicles in the PUBG Mobile, and one of the most popular ones is Dacia. The Dacia 1300 is a typical small sedan that can be found on the popular Erangel map. But what has really been eluding all players who are not aware of this Romanian brand, is how to pronounce it. This is apparently a popular car brand in Europe that makes budget vehicles. And it wasn’t until recently that our team knew about this.

Dacia correct pronunciation

The pronunciation of the term is a much debated topic on the PUBG forums apparently. But we happened to find an advertisement by the company in England. And this is where we learnt the correct pronunciation of the name of the brand. It is pronounced “daa-chi-uh”, and not “daa-see-ah”. This was quite the revelation for the whole team. Incidentally, Dacia is the fastest four wheeled vehicle that is available in the game. On the down side it has low HP and turns over rather easily. As for the company in real life, it makes budge vehicles and is owned by Renault. Here’s an advertisement by the company where the pronunciation can be clearly heard.

Speaking about vehicles in PUBG, the last one to be added to the game is the BRDM-2. The BRDM-2 is a new amphibious vehicle being added to the game with PUBG Update 30. It is a replacement for the Armored-UZI. Players need to use Flare Guns to call in the BRDM-2 instead of the special care package. The BRDM-2’s total HP is 2,500, and its health is twice as much as UAZ. It is essentially gigantic with sturdy wheels that cannot be damaged.

The BRDM-2 is a powerful bulletproof vehicle that can reduce incoming damage from guns, grenades and Red zone. It can continue to travel from ground to water, but players can’t shoot while on board. The BRDM-2 has a top water speed of 22kmph and top land speed on the road of 102kmph when boosted. It can carry four players.