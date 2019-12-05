PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020

Developers at PUBG Corp are continuously working at adding new features to the popular Battle Royale game, PUBG Mobile. These new features range from new gameplay modes, general gameplay improvements, to improved anti-cheating measures. The company just started rolling out a new game mode for its players across the globe. In addition, PUBG Corp also revealed some details about the upcoming Colorblind mode for improved accessibility. Just days after the information about the new mode, Qualcomm has revealed some new features that will come to PUBG Mobile in 2020.

Details about PUBG Mobile 2020 features

You may inquire how Qualcomm would know anything about upcoming PUBG Mobile features. However, it looks like the chipmaker has teamed up with PUBG Corp to develop these new features. Qualcomm revealed that PUBG Mobile will get a 90FPS mode along with support for true 10-bit HDR next year. As per the announcement at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, these features will showcase the power of the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. The company revealed that Snapdragon 865 SoC has enough firepower for sustained gameplay at 90FPS. This also ensures that players are able to benefit from their high-refresh-rate display equipped gaming smartphones.

The 90FPS mode will ensure that PUBG Mobile is more fluid and responsive on Snapdragon 865 SoC-equipped flagship smartphones. Support for true 10-bit HDR will result in enhanced and more immersive visuals. Qualcomm confirmed that 10-bit HDR is an improvement over the current HDR mode in the game. Taking a closer look, the 10-bit HDR is likely to offer an improved dynamic range than the regular HDR mode.

It is unclear how both these features will impact PUBG Mobile gameplay. However, we will have to wait and watch out for Snapdragon 865 SoC-powered flagship smartphones to test the difference. Announcements regarding these improvements came just a day after Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 Series SoC. The flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC will come with support for 5G, 200MP camera, and 144Hz refresh-rate displays.