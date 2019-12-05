comscore PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile will support 90FPS game play with 10-bit HDR in 2020
News

PUBG Mobile will support 90FPS game play with 10-bit HDR in 2020

Gaming

PUBG Corp also revealed some details about the upcoming Colorblind mode for improved accessibility. Just days after the information about the new mode, Qualcomm has revealed some new features that will come to PUBG Mobile in 2020.

  • Published: December 5, 2019 2:34 PM IST
PUBG Mobile 90Hz mode Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit

Developers at PUBG Corp are continuously working at adding new features to the popular Battle Royale game, PUBG Mobile. These new features range from new gameplay modes, general gameplay improvements, to improved anti-cheating measures. The company just started rolling out a new game mode for its players across the globe. In addition, PUBG Corp also revealed some details about the upcoming Colorblind mode for improved accessibility. Just days after the information about the new mode, Qualcomm has revealed some new features that will come to PUBG Mobile in 2020.

Details about PUBG Mobile 2020 features

You may inquire how Qualcomm would know anything about upcoming PUBG Mobile features. However, it looks like the chipmaker has teamed up with PUBG Corp to develop these new features. Qualcomm revealed that PUBG Mobile will get a 90FPS mode along with support for true 10-bit HDR next year. As per the announcement at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, these features will showcase the power of the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. The company revealed that Snapdragon 865 SoC has enough firepower for sustained gameplay at 90FPS. This also ensures that players are able to benefit from their high-refresh-rate display equipped gaming smartphones.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

The 90FPS mode will ensure that PUBG Mobile is more fluid and responsive on Snapdragon 865 SoC-equipped flagship smartphones. Support for true 10-bit HDR will result in enhanced and more immersive visuals. Qualcomm confirmed that 10-bit HDR is an improvement over the current HDR mode in the game. Taking a closer look, the 10-bit HDR is likely to offer an improved dynamic range than the regular HDR mode.

PUBG Mobile downloads cross 600 million; company thanks its community

Also Read

PUBG Mobile downloads cross 600 million; company thanks its community

It is unclear how both these features will impact PUBG Mobile gameplay. However, we will have to wait and watch out for Snapdragon 865 SoC-powered flagship smartphones to test the difference. Announcements regarding these improvements came just a day after Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765 Series SoC. The flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC will come with support for 5G, 200MP camera, and 144Hz refresh-rate displays.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 5, 2019 2:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020
Gaming
PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020
WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

News

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

News

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India: Price, features, offers and availability details

Reliance Jio tariff hike: Last day today to queue up plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio tariff hike: Last day today to queue up plans

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon

Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.0.1 based on Android 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020

Gaming

PUBG Mobile with 90 FPS and 10-bit HDR coming in 2020
Redmi K30 launch: Here are top 5 highly anticipated features

News

Redmi K30 launch: Here are top 5 highly anticipated features
PUBG Mobile ban list updated with new cheaters and hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban list updated with new cheaters and hackers
Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

News

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 765G mobile platform detailed

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo ने लॉन्च किए तीन स्मार्ट डिवाइस, आपकी आवाज से होंगे कंट्रोल

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite फोन का डिजाइन होगा कुछ ऐसा

d2h Magic वॉयस इनेबल्ड स्टिक एलेक्सा सपोर्ट के साथ 1,199 रुपये में हुई लॉन्च, जानें खासियत

Nokia 6.2 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, ये है पूरी डील

Nokia Smart TV बेहद पतली बैजल के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update
News
WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update
Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

News

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon
Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon

News

Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon
Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children

News

Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.0.1 based on Android 10

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.0.1 based on Android 10