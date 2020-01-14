The developers of PUBG Mobile announced a collaboration with the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. This was announced by the PUBG Mobile India Twitter handle which retweeted a tweet from T-Series handle. Now the official release from the company is out announcing the same. This is the first time the devs are collaborating with a Bollywood film. The players who get this parachute at the start of the game will apparently have a special surprise in store.

Players must register in the game to participate in the contest and an in-game movie-branded zone will display the leader board and rankings of the participants. Among these, the ‘Top 5’ players of the contest will get the opportunity to meet Varun Dhawan and the rest of the stars of Street Dancer 3D. The devs have included a video with the tweet that announces the collaboration.

The video contains scenes from the film starring Varun Dhavan, Shraddha Kapoor and others. It also has shots from the game with people fighting it out. The video showcases the Street Dancer 3D parachute that will be available in the game. The film is set for release on January 24, hence we can expect the draw or competition to happen before that.

The PUBG Mobile devs have also added a limited-edition mini game representing Makar Sankranti. It is a festival signifying the change in season and is meant to add some festive spirit to the competition. Makar Sankranti is a festival synonymous with kite flying. During this period, the players can indulge in a mini game on Erangel, where kites will be placed at the starting point. Each day, three free ‘Kite Tokens’ will be given to the players who can use them to roll a dice. Basis on the number rolled, a kite can be moved along the map to ultimately reach a designated spot to win rewards. Players will also fetch more tokens upon completion of in-game missions.

The Kite Event on PUBG Mobile will be available only from the January 8 to January 19. The mini game has three levels, with each containing a fixed number of ‘Kite Tokens’. Players choosing to move their kites faster can do so by spending UC, which allows the dice to be rolled an additional number of times.