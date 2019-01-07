Zombies have started appearing in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile users will be in for new content soon as was previously expected. A zombie mode was supposed get a zombie mode soon, and it seems some players are coming across dead bodies in the game. We have come across screenshots showing zombies, and this follows up from the previously found signs in the game. Tencent Games at the conclusion of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge tournament in Dubai, had announced that it is collaborating with the Resident Evil 2 remake team RE_Games. This was announced on stage at the event, and then followed up by a tweet and a video on the official Twitter handle of the game.

Though the company has not yet shared any more official details about what exactly it is collaborating over, it seems from the signs that there is an upcoming zombie mode. Tencent Games added what appears to be zombies to the game which can be seen in the screenshots below and players are even reporting seeing bloodstains on the walls of houses in the Erangel map.

It seems the upcoming update will feature a much teased Zombie mode. New leaks have teased that the upcoming update could bring in a new Zombie mode, a new death cam feature, a new weapon called the MK47 Mutant, and the auto-rickshaw equivalent called Tukshai.

The MK47 Mutant is already available on the PC, and the console versions of the game, and so is the Tukshai vehicle which can exclusively be found on the Sanhok map. A laser sight attachment is also expected to be launched for the weapon. Erangel and Miramar maps are all expected to get dynamic weather, which means the weather can change to rain and fog anytime.

These changes are expected to be launched with the upcoming 0.10.5 update of PUBG Mobile, and were uncovered by two PUBG Mobile YouTubers Game Lovers and Mr. Ghost Gaming. It is speculated that the next update might hit the servers sometime between January 18 to 20. Though some of the additions like dynamic weather, the new weapon, vehicle and attachment will probably be added with the 0.11.0 update.