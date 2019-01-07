comscore
News

Zombies have started appearing in PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Zombie mode is coming to the game very soon.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 5:03 PM IST
PUBG mobile Zombie dead body (2)

PUBG Mobile users will be in for new content soon as was previously expected. A zombie mode was supposed get a zombie mode soon, and it seems some players are coming across dead bodies in the game. We have come across screenshots showing zombies, and this follows up from the previously found signs in the game. Tencent Games at the conclusion of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge tournament in Dubai, had announced that it is collaborating with the Resident Evil 2 remake team RE_Games. This was announced on stage at the event, and then followed up by a tweet and a video on the official Twitter handle of the game.

Though the company has not yet shared any more official details about what exactly it is collaborating over, it seems from the signs that there is an upcoming zombie mode. Tencent Games added what appears to be zombies to the game which can be seen in the screenshots below and players are even reporting seeing bloodstains on the walls of houses in the Erangel map.

It seems the upcoming update will feature a much teased Zombie mode. New leaks have teased that the upcoming update could bring in a new Zombie mode, a new death cam feature, a new weapon called the MK47 Mutant, and the auto-rickshaw equivalent called Tukshai.

The MK47 Mutant is already available on the PC, and the console versions of the game, and so is the Tukshai vehicle which can exclusively be found on the Sanhok map. A laser sight attachment is also expected to be launched for the weapon. Erangel and Miramar maps are all expected to get dynamic weather, which means the weather can change to rain and fog anytime.

Here's what Shroud thinks should be changed with PUBG

Also Read

Here's what Shroud thinks should be changed with PUBG

These changes are expected to be launched with the upcoming 0.10.5 update of PUBG Mobile, and were uncovered by two PUBG Mobile YouTubers Game Lovers and Mr. Ghost Gaming. It is speculated that the next update might hit the servers sometime between January 18 to 20. Though some of the additions like dynamic weather, the new weapon, vehicle and attachment will probably be added with the 0.11.0 update.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Zombies have started appearing in PUBG Mobile
thumb-img
News
Red Magic by Nubia announces doorstep service in India
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi partners with TikTok for new Redmi brand smartphone launch on January 10
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 India launch set for January-end

Most Popular

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red color variant officially launching on January 10

CES 2019: A list of crazy products unveiled so far

These are the top laptops announced at CES 2019

Beware! Posting a photo of your boarding pass on social media may get you in trouble

ShareChat gets 3 new features

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Zombies have started appearing in PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Zombies have started appearing in PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile launches website to take Vikendi themed selfies

Gaming

PUBG Mobile launches website to take Vikendi themed selfies
PUBG Mobile to get Zombie mode, MK47 Mutant weapon, auto-rickshaw soon: Report

Gaming

PUBG Mobile to get Zombie mode, MK47 Mutant weapon, auto-rickshaw soon: Report
PUBG Mobile celebrates new year with wallpapers and PSMC themed giveaway

Gaming

PUBG Mobile celebrates new year with wallpapers and PSMC themed giveaway
5 best phones under Rs 15,000 for playing PUBG Mobile

Gaming

5 best phones under Rs 15,000 for playing PUBG Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2019: आसुस ZenBook S13 बेजल लैस लैपटॉप रिवर्स नॉच के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

शाओमी Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन हुआ सस्ता, अब मिलेगा 13,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर

OnePlus 3 और 3T को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

रिलायंस जियो ने एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया JioBrowser, गूगल को मिलेगी टक्कर

शाओमी ने Poco F1 के लिए पेश की दो नई कस्टम स्किन, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red color variant officially launching on January 10
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red color variant officially launching on January 10
CES 2019: A list of crazy products unveiled so far

News

CES 2019: A list of crazy products unveiled so far
These are the top laptops announced at CES 2019

News

These are the top laptops announced at CES 2019
Beware! Posting a photo of your boarding pass on social media may get you in trouble

News

Beware! Posting a photo of your boarding pass on social media may get you in trouble
ShareChat gets 3 new features

News

ShareChat gets 3 new features