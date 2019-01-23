PUBG Mobile Zombie mode officially teased again by Tencent Games

comscore
The new mode is expected to hit the servers soon.

  • Published: January 23, 2019 9:39 AM IST
PUBG RE2 teaser Zombie

Image Credit: PUBG

PUBG Mobile devs Tencent Games has been teasing the release of the Zombie Mode in association with Resident Evil 2 developers RE Games for a while now. And now the official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile has tweeted a link with a new teaser image of the upcoming Zombie Mode with a link to the revamped PUBG Mobile website that is now adorned in the theme of the upcoming mode. The text of the tweet reads, “#PUBGMRE2 is almost here. Will you survive?”

The website happens to show a level 3 helmet that has been corrupted by an organism, the likes of which we have seen in the Resident Evil series of games and films. The organism seems to have attached itself to the corner of the helmet and has a vial of the blue compound stuck to it. The helmet visor is reflecting what looks like flashes and scenes from the gameplay of Zombie mode while the organism and parts of the helmet keeps changing color. Considering that the tweet says that it is almost here, we can expect it to launch sometime this week, or latest by the next one.

Previously we have come across screenshots showing zombies, and this follows up from the previously found signs in the game. Tencent Games had announced that it is collaborating with the Resident Evil 2 remake team Capcom last year. Tencent Games added what appears to be zombies to the game which has been spotted by players who even reported seeing bloodstains on the walls of houses in the Erangel map.

PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode map has been leaked

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode map has been leaked

And the newest leaks of the Zombie mode seems to show what appears to be a map of the mode. It shows a small patch of grassy land which has some houses on it. It seems like it is a small island, and there is no way to confirm if this really is the map that we will be seeing in the upcoming mode. Players will probably be able to pick their choice of weapons for the zombie mode according to the leaks.

