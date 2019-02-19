comscore
PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode First Impressions: An exciting adaptation

The many kinds of zombies in the mode have been taken from Resident Evil 2.

The players of PUBG Mobile have been waiting with bated breath for the long rumored zombie mode to be introduced to the game. And now that it has, let’s take a look at how Tencent Games has adopted the characters from Resident Evil 2 for its battle-royale game.

The new mode which is called “Zombie: Survive till Dawn” can be accessed from the main menu itself, and this launches a match where 60 people land up in Erangel in front of what looks like the Raccon City Police building. The matches usually last 30 minutes, which is equal to three days and night in the game. Players have to find weapons and have to survive till the end of the time or kill all other human opponents.

As expected, the biggest obstacle to this objective are the zombies that spawn in random places around the map, and boy do they spawn a lot. Honestly speaking, it sometimes feels like there is no end to them as they keep on coming. Weapons and loot can be found in the buildings as usual and the zombies drop loot as well. The more difficult a zombie is to kill, the better loot it drops.

Though I had read the patch notes which mentioned that zombies will be more active and agile at night, I could not believe by how much until I saw for myself. A fair piece of advise to people, during nighttime, make sure never to be surrounded by zombies and always keep running, because once you’re surrounded there are slim chances of survival.

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 now live with Zombie mode; can be downloaded now

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 now live with Zombie mode; can be downloaded now

The notes from the devs say that along with the regular zombies from Resident Evil, the team also created its own zombies. As for the zombie types available in the game, there are Police, Licker, and G1. There is also the legendary Tyrant, which is kind of like the final boss here as well. Regular zombies are easy to kill and charge at you, while there is the brute which bursts when killed and the Licker as well as the evolving G1 which I’m not sure what it does in this mode. But the Tyrant appears during the night and killing it rewards players with excellent loot. The zombies types are unique and easily distinguishable. The abilities differ and the likeness to the main game is accurate which makes this a great interpretation.

Throw in player versus player fights in this and it becomes even more exciting, as players not only need to fight zombies but need to keep an eye out for other human players as well. This is a high-octane mode which will require players to be at the height of their attention and quick with their reflexes. It definitely makes for an enjoyable mode. Should be a lot of fun with friends.

