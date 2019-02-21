PUBG Mobile 'Zombie: Survive till Dawn' mode tips and tricks to get that chicken dinner

The new Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile called “Zombie: Survive till Dawn” which is based on Resident Evil 2 is now out and it comes with some dangerous zombies to kill. Though we have already made a detailed list of all the kinds of zombies that players can encounter in this long awaited mode, there are some specific things that players can do to survive longer in this mode and get that chicken dinner. So here are a list of things that players can do to win this mode.

– Just like other modes, landing spots play a vital role while competing in the “Zombie: Survive Till Dawn” mode. The best option here would be to land at populated spots on the Map. Populated places like Pochinki would have more players which would help you kill zombies.

– Team members are not just a squad they are your family. It is impossible to survive the Erangel Map alone. Post sunset is when most of the zombies turn violent and start attacking players. Staying together as a team and kill them together.

– Stock yourself up with first aid kits, med kits, energy drinks, and painkillers. The night is dark and full of terrors, one would need to heal up after the zombie apocalypse calms down at dawn.

– Look out for the Zombie Bombs in houses and use them when it’s dark and your squad is surrounded by a herd of walkers. The bomb will not harm players but will kill all zombies around you.

– Zombies are quite literally everywhere and when you hear them, you are most likely going to encounter them. All is not lost once they stop attacking you though. Stock up on the zombie vaccine to heal quicker. This would help you restore health quickly and get back to shooting up some zombies.

– Vehicles are an underrated strategy in the zombie mode. You will need two things to execute this strategy – vehicles and a house (preferably two-storey building). Use the vehicle to block the entrance to the building. This will prevent the zombies from entering the building buying you enough time to fire and hold them off till dawn.

– Zombies can be killed with bullets. However, once night falls upon us, they spawn from everywhere. Once you are penned in by this attack, it is vital to use your ammo sparingly. Aim for headshots to eliminate them as quickly as you can and save the ammo for the onslaught until dawn.

– While you’re fighting the night away and killing everyone that comes your way, do not forget to look out for huge zombie bosses. Killing them will give you better loot including an 8X.

– Do not waste your ammo engaging with Zombies during the day. Players tend to engage with zombies and give away their positions. Chicken Dinner can only be achieved once players are dead.

– Pick a building with a natural choke point such as a staircase to maintain a safe distance from the zombies in order to take them out. Defend your position and this tactic could buy you precious seconds to eliminate the enemies

– The Zombies that will appear on the second night would be more difficult to deal with than the first one. Try and stock up with all kind of zombie repellents available.

– After you’re done fighting the demons on the first night heal up and prepare to run towards the centre of the map. Spend the second night running as the Zombies are difficult and hard to fight.

– Switch locations to find other players and kill them when it’s dawn. The barrage won’t stop until other players on the map are eliminated.