PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK download link is now available for download for global users. The latest update has recently hit the servers and players can now install it directly via Google Play Store. For those who are not able to find the update on the Play Store, they can alternately check for external download links. The latest PUBG Mobile 0.21.0 version carries a file size of 600MB. Also Read - Top 5 PUBG Mobile Lite like Free Android Survival games you can play offline

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update version via APK link

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version via the APK file from the official website Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global latest update: Download APK, patch notes

Step 1: Visit visit PUBG Mobile Lite’s official website by clicking on this link. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 to kick off on April 1; will bring a new Winner Pass

Step 2: You will find the ‘APK Download’ button on the website, tap on it.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, locate the file on your Android mobile and install it.

Step 4: Open the app, once the installation is complete.

Step 5: On completion of the in-game patches, players will be able to try out the latest version of the PUBG Mobile Lite game on their device.

To recall, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update was released over a month ago with a bunch of features, improvements, and bug fixes to the game. The update brought a new lobby and loading screen, new TDM Mode, FPP mode, and usual map modification. That said, PUBG Mobile Lite and the original BR version are banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. However, developer Krafton is prepping to bring the Indian version of PUBG Mobile under the moniker Battlegrounds Mobile India which is expected to release next month. The developer has already confirmed that the new BR game will feature PUBG Mobile’s popular Erangel map, and Sanhok, Miramar as well. The pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store this month.