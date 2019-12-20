Developers behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG are currently working on a number of new features. These include the already announced 90FPS support and 10-bit HDR support in 2020 along with the colorblind more. Beyond this, PUBG is already testing a number of new features and game modes in its experimental PUBG Labs section. As per a recent report, the game developers tested a new “Bluehole” mode that will make the game more competitive. According to a new announcement, PUBG Corp is testing a new feature in its PUBG Labs mode.

PUBG new feature details

According to a new announcement post on the PUBG website, developers have started testing a new mode of transportation called “Motor Glider”. Players can use this to quickly move from one portion of the map to the other one through the air. This will allow teams to drop in on enemy squads regardless of the place they are in at the game. This new mode of transportation in the Battle Royale mode is similar to the helicopter present in Call of Duty: Mobile. As per the post, the company started testing this mode from December 19 at 11 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST). This likely means that the mode rolled out in India on December 20 at 12:30 PM.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Digging deeper, the Glider has two seats, one for the pilot and the second for the shooter. In addition, it will be spawned around the map. Players will also need to take care of the fuel while using the glider as more the throttle, faster the consumption. In addition, the higher you go, the more the engine starts losing power.

Game mechanics

The test will go on till December 22 at 11 PM PST providing enough feedback to the developers. Taking a closer look at the announcement post, PUBG also shared some details about how the Motor Glider works. Players in the Motor Glider need to attain speeds of up to 70km/h to fly the glider. PUBG Players can lock the forward acceleration with the sticky throttle but they need to be careful about the rotor. The player can use the Motor Glider to rain bullets or molotovs on enemy squads.

If you are encountering enemy Motor Gliders then you can destroy the motor of the glider to take it down. Wings take less damage in comparison to the body and one can’t damage the tires of the glider. Enemies will have to keep the glider moving by gliding even after their engine is destroyed.