PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: BR Extreme mode, P90 submachine gun, weapon customisation, and more

PUBG New State new patch to release next week and Krafton has already revealed the perks of the next update.

PUBG New State new update brings a host of new content including a new game mode in the Troi map. The latest update v0.9.23 also include new weapons, weapon customisation, alongside other improvements. Season 1 of Battle Pass will commence following the update release. The update is slated for next week, and here’s what the BR players can expect to get in the next patch. Also Read - PUBG: New State to get a new EV Hypercar soon, here are the details

PUBG New State 0.9.23 update- BR: Extreme mode, new weapons, weapon customisation, and more

BR: Extreme– The new game mode will be added to the Troi map and will allow only 64 players to be a part of the match. Players will get to start with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 Drone Credits, and fully charged boost metres. “While the core experience of this mode is firmly set in the Battle Royale genre, each round will only be 20 minutes and feature only 64 Survivors. In this mode, the Battleground is restricted to a smaller playable area within Troi. The playable area will be chosen at random and will change every match,” Krafton explained in the blog post. Also Read - Spider-Man to swing into BGMI with version 1.8 update later this month: Details here

Two Care packages will be dropped in the beginning, and the match will bundle more vehicles, and loot items. Survivors will be deployed from a lower altitude so they can land as quickly as possible. Moreover, delivery drones will arrive faster, and a teammate’s redeployment wait time will be shortened to 60 seconds. Also Read - PUBG New State new map in pictures: Check details

P90 submachine gun: The update will add a new SMG to the weaponry. The gun will utilise a new kind of 5.7mm ammunition which will also be added to the Drone Store in the game. The new weapon will have a tier-2 transformative scope and a suppressor attached, however, one won’t get the advantage to modify it with other attachments.

Krafton also cites new weapon enhancements, for instance, new suppressors or flash hiders for the DP-28 rifle and a lightweight stock for the M762 assault rifle. Players will witness improved bullet spread of shotguns and pistols in mid-range firing. Further, the L85A3’s reload will be ‘significantly reduced’ as well.

Weapon customisation– With the new update, the M416 assault rifle’s bullet spread will get reduced, M762 and M16A4’s respective customisations will no longer decrease bullet speed and recoil control. Further, the DSR-1 sniper rifle’s customisation will no longer decrease bullet speed but will increase vertical coil.

Among other changes, players will get a new Parkour Roll and Sudden Dash movements and can expect added improvements to the Mode Balance. Last but not the least, Season 1 of Battle Pass will begin post the update.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 8:02 PM IST

