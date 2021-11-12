PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

A number of people have taken to social media platforms to report PUBG: New State is bricking Android devices. The issue is reportedly affecting Android 12 users, but there are a few users that are being affected on some of the earlier Android versions. The bricking issue emerged in just a few hours of the game’s release. Also Read - Google entry into the OEM and navigation service space will change the market scenario

Apart from other users, tipster Mukul Sharma also tweeted about his Android 12 device getting bricked after installing PUBG: New State. He stated that one of his Android devices is hard bricked, but was able to revive his Oppo Find X2 Pro. Also Read - PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Yep. My primary, Find X2 Pro also met with the same fate. Thankfully, could revive it. But everyone won’t be able to pull off the Lazarus pit stunt with their daily drivers I assume.

Hope the devs fix this asap. pic.twitter.com/brrm3CalVb — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 11, 2021

In his report via 91Mobiles, the problem occurs when users try to sign in either as a guest or using a social account while starting PUBG: New State. “Tapping on any of the three buttons turned out to be a nightmare and the device entered [the] boot loop for a couple of minutes. Post that, things became worse, as the device completely froze and is, well, a brick for now,” said Sharma.

The bricking issue does not seem to have widely affected people, as we properly played the game after sign-in on our iQOO 5 and Vivo X70 Pro smartphones, with both of them running Android 12.

PUBG: New State has been released on both Android and iOS and is currently available via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.