PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up

PUBG New State, the futuristic version of the legendary BR title PUBG Mobile is due to release next week. While the developer began teasing the features of the game lately, there are some add-ons that will bring an experience different than the original version for the players.

For starters, the new version will bring a new gameplay future called trunk. The feature demonstrated over a video will allow players to store weapons, and loot items in the vehicle truck. Besides this, a popular mode from PUBG Mobile will return to PUBG New State, and gamers will witness new maps as well. Here's all you need to know on the features, settings, gameplay of Krafton's new mobile title.

PUBG New State releasing on November 11: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to know

PUBG New State will be made available on both iOS and Android platforms on November 11. Krafton has teased a bunch of features ahead of the formal launch.

Among the latest ones, the Trunk feature is a new addition to the PUBG cosmos. The developers demonstrated the video on its social media channel. The feature will enable players to store weapons, consumables for themselves and their squadmates as well. The trunk will be available in any vehicle and players can use to it exchange weapons and loot items with other players in the car on the go. The trunk will be convenient for players in many ways, for instance, in case one is reviving their squadmate from the dead with a Green Flare Gun they can share the collected loot nearby via the Trunk. There will be a Trunk button that one will be able to see while driving or even approaching a vehicle. The feature will make its debut on the launch day.

Besides this, the popular Deathmatch mode will make a comeback on PUBG New State. The mode will be available on the new Station map that will cast tons of storage crates and ‘halted train compartments.’ As reports cited, the map would be favourable for close-range combats. Another map to make a return is the Erangel map that will have some visual upgrades. A new map Troi will make an appearance. The game will also feature a green flare gun, a recruitment system, new weapons, new vehicles, and weapon customisations. A unique addition to the game is drones that are expected to provide a tactical advantage to the gamers. The weapons and vehicles will have different dynamics than the one in the original title.

The game’s pre-registration began a few months ago. And in case you have opted for the automatic install option, then the game will pop up on your Android, iOS device next week.