PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

PUBG New State: India release date

PUBG New State is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Users pre-registering for the game will get an exclusive vehicle skin for free and will be notified as soon as the game is made available for download.

Krafton Inc has announced that the game will release on November 11 on both iOS and Android. Indian players will also be able to download and play the game on the same date.

Minimum requirements

PUBG New State will be a graphic intensive game and will require a bit higher specifications compared to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here is a look at the minimum requirements for playing PUBG New State:

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

List of new features

Apart from the improved graphics, PUBG New State will also bring in a slew of new modes, vehicles and more. The modes will include two classic battle royale maps, called Erangel and TRO. There is also a new 4v4 Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode called ‘Station’. A new map, Troi will also make an appearance.

One of the major addition to the game is drones, which will help players gain a tactical advantage. The game will also feature a green flare gun, a recruitment system, new weapons, new vehicles and weapon customisations. Even all of the new weapons and vehicles will have different dynamics, which means you will have to once again learn how to handle them in the game.