PUBG, BGMI creator Krafton has invested $6 million in this Arabic gaming company

The new round of funding is expected to provide a boost to the up and coming studio. It will help with the expansion to more corners of the market and also introduce bigger and better titles

PUBG New State creator is investing in some gaming brands

Krafton, the studio behind popular mobile gaming titles such as PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India and the latest PUBG: New State has revealed that it has invested $6 million in an Arabic mobile games publisher. Also Read - Australia vs England Ashes series: How Reliance Jio users can watch it for free

The Arabic studio, Tamatem Games underwent an investment round with more investors such as Venture Souq and Endeavor Catalyst, apart from Krafton. The total investment in this round has been valued at $11 million. Also Read - Oppo Reno7 Pro League of Legends edition launched: Check specs, price inside

The Tamatem studio was founded in the year 2013 and it mainly focuses on developing mobile games for the Arabic-speaking market. The company is based in Amman, Jordan. According to an IANS report, the gaming company has managed to publish over 50 games and has amassed a total of over 100 million downloads. Also Read - This billionaire is travelling to space and the launch will be broadcasted live: How to watch it


The new round of funding is expected to provide a boost to the up and coming studio. It will help with the expansion to more corners of the market and also introduce bigger and better titles, according to Yonhap news agency.

Established in 2007, Krafton became a major contender in the global video market after its launch of PUBG in 2017.

The battle royale style game, in which users fight to remain as the last person alive, has been hugely popular worldwide, with Krafton selling over 75 million copies of the game for computers and consoles.

Recently, the company launched PUBG: New State, which is set in a dystopian future in the year 2051. The game aims to provide mobile gamers a more PC-like experience by implementing better graphics as well as new gameplay styles.

The game introduces more futuristic vehicles along with some upgraded weapons and an all-new map Troi, alongside Erangel. The studio will be rolling out the first major update after the launch of the game on December 9. The update introduce two new vehicles as well as a new weapon and some additional attachments.

  Published Date: December 8, 2021 10:44 AM IST

