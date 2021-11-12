comscore PUBG New State crosses 1 million downloads on Android Play Store
News

PUBG New State crosses 1 million downloads on Android Play Store

Gaming

Initial downloads of PUBG New State were hindered due to server issues and Krafton only managed to go live with the game two hours after the stipulated launch time of 9:30 AM. 

  Published: November 12, 2021 9:51 AM IST
PUBG New State

PUBG New State launched on Thursday and within a day, the battle royale game has accrued a total of over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It is important to note that many users had pre-registered the game which led to numerous auto-downloads on devices that allowed it.  Also Read - Suzuki may soon launch new electric scooter to rival likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X

Initial downloads of PUBG New State were hindered due to server issues and Krafton only managed to go live with the game two hours after the stipulated launch time of 9:30 AM.  Also Read - PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

While the downloads may indicate that the game is heading for the top charts on the Google application store, the initial ratings may not be very encouraging. At the time of writing this article, the PUBG New State game has received a rating of 3.7 stars. The initial difficulties with connectivity and the subsequent bugs and glitches have influenced gamer reviews. Krafton also released a list of bugs and some probable fixes to smooth out the experience. Also Read - Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport receive price hike of Rs 300

The PUBG New State game was listed on the Apple App Store much later on the launch day. The iOS app comes with a download size of 1.5GB and it is only compatible with iPhones running on iOS13 or later and iPads running on iPadOS 13 or later. 

Krafton Studios has placed an age restriction of 17+ on Apple App Store and 16+ on the Android Play Store. In the testing phase, the age barrier for the battle royale game was 12+.

The PUBG New State game has been set up in the same universe as PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India but in the year 2051. Both games will co-exist on the app stores. Apart from the futuristic theme, the game aims to provide better visuals with enhanced graphics and more gameplay elements. 

The game also introduces a new map Troi which is an 8×8 km simulation. The new map has been built to highlight the graphical prowess of the game. It contains 10 key areas where the final showdowns in the battle royal game are expected to happen.  

  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 9:51 AM IST

