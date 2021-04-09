PUBG New State crosses 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store

PUBG developer KRAFTON Inc is currently working on developing a new version of the popular battle royale game, called PUBG New State. The new mobile game is slated to launch later this year and is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Recently, the developers announced that the game will be available for alpha testing starting Q2 2021 in limited regions. Now the company has announced that it has received over 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store for the same. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update: Download APK, patch notes, and more

In a Twitter post via the official PUBG New State account, the company has announced that it has received over 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store alone. To recall, the game was made available for pre-registration on February 25. Also Read - 5 countries other than India that banned the popular battle royale game

Take note, the game is not available for pre-registration in India and might not even launch in the country, due to the ban implemented by the Indian government on PUBG Mobile.

Apart from this, KRAFTON recently announced that it will start its alpha testing phase for PUBG New State in Q2 2021. The test will be held in limited regions and only a select few players will be able to get the opportunity to play the game ahead of its public release. Currently, there is no word as to when the game will be launched globally.

Take note, for PUBG New State, KRAFTON Inc is itself handling the distribution responsibilities instead of handing them over to Tencent Games, like for its original PUBG Mobile game.

The upcoming PUBG New State game will be set in a dystopian 2051where “anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other.” The gameplay will include much more tools and features compared to its predecessor, like drones, combat rolls and more.