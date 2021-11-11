PUBG New State, the futuristic version of the popular title PUBG Mobile will be released on iOS, and Android tomorrow.

PUBG New State has been released for everyone globally, after a long wait. While the game is already available for download on Google Play store for Android, the iOS release is yet to happen. Also Read - Unable to play PUBG New State? Here's when you can access Krafton's new BR title

Even though the game is available for download, users are unable to play it due to server issue. In a latest update, the game developer announced that the PUBG New State will be available for everyone from 11:30am IST (Indian Standard Time). Also Read - PUBG New State releases for everyone: How to download and play right now

Some players must have already received the update and downloaded the battle royale game, some may not have. If you still haven’t received the update yet, wait for some more time. Krafton will release the PUBG New State in a phased manner, which means the game will be available for all in the next few hours to come. Also Read - PUBG New State releasing tomorrow at 9:30AM: How to download, Google Play store link, all questions answered

PUBG New State download link for Android, iOS

The game is available for download for both Android and iOS users starting today. While some may have already downloaded the game, others may not have. If you haven’t downloaded the new PUBG game, here’s how you can download it immediately.

For Android

Step 1: Head over to the Google Play store

Step 2: Search for PUBG New State

Step 3: Click on the Install option

Step 4: It is a heavy game, so the installation will take some time.

For iPhone

Step 1: Head over to the Google Play store

Step 2: Search for PUBG New State

Step 3: Click on the Install option.

Tips to keep in mind

Tip 1: Connect your phone to a stable WiFi network before installation

Tip 2: Make some space in your device since it is a heavy file

Tip 3: Check system requirements before installing the update. Not all phones can run the PUBG New State game.

PUBG New State system requirements

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher).