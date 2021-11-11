comscore Can my phone run PUBG New State game? Find out here
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?
News

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Gaming

PUBG New State is available for download for both Android and iOS users starting today. While some may have already downloaded the game, others may not have. If you haven’t downloaded the new PUBG game, here’s how you can download it immediately.

PUBG New State

PUBG New State, the futuristic version of the popular title PUBG Mobile will be released on iOS, and Android tomorrow.

PUBG New State has been released for everyone globally, after a long wait. While the game is already available for download on Google Play store for Android, the iOS release is yet to happen. Also Read - Unable to play PUBG New State? Here's when you can access Krafton's new BR title

Even though the game is available for download, users are unable to play it due to server issue. In a latest update, the game developer announced that the PUBG New State will be available for everyone from 11:30am IST (Indian Standard Time). Also Read - PUBG New State releases for everyone: How to download and play right now

Some players must have already received the update and downloaded the battle royale game, some may not have. If you still haven’t received the update yet, wait for some more time. Krafton will release the PUBG New State in a phased manner, which means the game will be available for all in the next few hours to come. Also Read - PUBG New State releasing tomorrow at 9:30AM: How to download, Google Play store link, all questions answered

PUBG New State download link for Android, iOS

The game is available for download for both Android and iOS users starting today. While some may have already downloaded the game, others may not have. If you haven’t downloaded the new PUBG game, here’s how you can download it immediately.

For Android

Step 1: Head over to the Google Play store

Step 2: Search for PUBG New State

Step 3: Click on the Install option

Step 4: It is a heavy game, so the installation will take some time.

For iPhone

Step 1: Head over to the Google Play store

Step 2: Search for PUBG New State

Step 3: Click on the Install option.

How to Play PUBG Mobile State

Tips to keep in mind

Tip 1: Connect your phone to a stable WiFi network before installation

Tip 2: Make some space in your device since it is a heavy file

Tip 3: Check system requirements before installing the update. Not all phones can run the PUBG New State game.

PUBG New State system requirements

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State official launch delayed: Here's why
Gaming
PUBG New State official launch delayed: Here's why
Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

News

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

News

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Gaming

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Samsung takes a jab at Apple, gives away the premium velvety cloth free of cost

News

Samsung takes a jab at Apple, gives away the premium velvety cloth free of cost

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG New State official launch delayed: Here's why

Gaming

PUBG New State official launch delayed: Here's why
Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Gaming

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?
PUBG New State releases for everyone: How to download and play right now

Gaming

PUBG New State releases for everyone: How to download and play right now
PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know

Gaming

PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know
PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Gaming

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG New State के लिए कहां से और कैसे चुनें यूनिक Nickname, इन वेबसाइट की लें मदद

पबजी न्यू स्टेट की इन प्रॉब्लम्स को कैसे करें सोल्व, जानें पूरी डिटेल

PUBG New State हुआ रिलीज, Google Play Store से डाउनलोड करके ऐसे खेल सकते हैं आप

OnePlus Nord 2 blast: कंपनी ने कहा उठाएगी इलाज का खर्च, फोन का पैसा भी किया वापस

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने पेश किया एक नया ओएस और नया एक नया लैपटॉप

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter
How To
How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter
WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page

Apps

WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page
Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

News

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised
iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

News

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update
Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Gaming

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers