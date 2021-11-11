PUBG New State has been released for everyone globally, after a long wait. While the game is already available for download on Google Play store for Android, the iOS release is yet to happen. Also Read - Unable to play PUBG New State? Here's when you can access Krafton's new BR title
Even though the game is available for download, users are unable to play it due to server issue. In a latest update, the game developer announced that the PUBG New State will be available for everyone from 11:30am IST (Indian Standard Time).
Some players must have already received the update and downloaded the battle royale game, some may not have. If you still haven't received the update yet, wait for some more time. Krafton will release the PUBG New State in a phased manner, which means the game will be available for all in the next few hours to come.
PUBG New State download link for Android, iOS
The game is available for download for both Android and iOS users starting today. While some may have already downloaded the game, others may not have. If you haven’t downloaded the new PUBG game, here’s how you can download it immediately.
For Android
Step 1: Head over to the Google Play store
Step 2: Search for PUBG New State
Step 3: Click on the Install option
Step 4: It is a heavy game, so the installation will take some time.
For iPhone
Step 1: Head over to the Google Play store
Step 2: Search for PUBG New State
Step 3: Click on the Install option.
Tips to keep in mind
Tip 1: Connect your phone to a stable WiFi network before installation
Tip 2: Make some space in your device since it is a heavy file
Tip 3: Check system requirements before installing the update. Not all phones can run the PUBG New State game.
PUBG New State system requirements
RAM: 2GB or higher
OS: Android 6.0 or higher
Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher
CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher).