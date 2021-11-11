comscore PUBG New State Download Link: New PUBG game releases, how to download and play right now
News

PUBG New State releases for everyone: How to download and play right now

Gaming

PUBG New State Released: Developed by Krafton, the futuristic version of PUBG Mobile game is now available for download for Android users. You can head over to the Google Play store to install and play the game.

pubg new state

PUBG New State has been released for everyone worldwide. Developed by Krafton, the futuristic version of PUBG Mobile game is now available for download for Android users. You can head over to the Google Play store to install and play the game. iOS users will need to wait for some time to be able to download the game on their iPhone. The Apple App store still shows the pre-registration page. Also Read - PUBG New State releasing tomorrow at 9:30AM: How to download, Google Play store link, all questions answered

How to download PUBG New State

To download the game, Android users can simply head over to Google Play store. Also Read - PUBG New State (Mobile) official release time revealed: Check details

Step 1: Open Google Play store Also Read - PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check if your Android, iOS devices will be able to run it

Step 2: Hit on the install option

Step 3: Sign up with your credentials and start playing the game.

Few things to keep in mind before installing PUBG New State:

  • Connect your device to a stable WiFi connect. The game measures 1.4GB.
  • Make some space in your phone since the game comes with a heavy size.
  • Plug in your phone to the charger at the time of installing.

PUBG New State is currently available for download. We will update this space once the game is available for installation for iOS users as well. Stay tuned till then.

PUBG New State features to know

It should be noted that it is a phased release, and everyone may not be able to install the game now. Some users may have received the update, some may need to wait for longer.

Developed by PUBG Studios, the new PUBG New State is an expansion of the original PUBG game. The game offers unrealistic graphics, improved performance and optimisations, improved PUBG gunplay, unique weapons, new vehicles and more.

Minimum requirements to download PUBG New State

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 9:09 AM IST

