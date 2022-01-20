comscore PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode
PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

The company in the announcement release has stated that it plans to host more global events for the game in the future, with a goal to help continue to support the game’s community.

PUBG NEW STATE MOBILE OPEN CHALLENGE

(Image: Krafton)

Krafton Inc has announced that it will be hosting its first official PUBG: New State esports tournament, dubbed the New State Mobile Open Challenge. The tournament will take place in Korea starting February 5 and going on to February 19. During the tournament, participants will exclusively play PUBG: New State’s BR: Extreme Mode. Also Read - PUBG New State to get graphics update in Troi map next month, Krafton confirms

The tournament will have a prize pool of over $250,000, which the company claims is the largest payout for an amateur esports event in the history of the country. Also note, New State Mobile Open Challenge is the company’s first esports event that it has planned for New State in 2022. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.8 Global update APK download link for Android devices

The company in the announcement release has stated that it plans to host more global events for the game in the future, with a goal to help continue to support the game’s community. Also Read - PUBG maker Krafton files case against Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here’s why

PUBG: New State BR: Extreme Mode was released last week on Android and iOS as a part of the game’s major January update. The new mode limits the number of players in a game to 64, with a time limit of 20 minutes. The mode is currently available exclusively inside of the Troi map. It follows the battle royale genre only, but is designed for quick and high-intensity action. In this mode, the battleground is restricted to a smaller 4×4 area within the Troi map, chosen at random. All players start off with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 Drone Credits and fully charged boost meters. After the match starts, two care packages are dropped, which allow players to stock up on higher-end gear.

Only Korea-based players with a Gold Tier or higher during Season 1 will be eligible to participate in the New State Mobile Open Challenge. The registrations for the event are open till February 2.

New State Mobile Open Challenge: Schedule

The event will be held both online and offline, with the online open qualifiers taking place on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. This will be followed by the Group Stage taking place between February 15 to February 18 at the IVEX Studio in Gwang-Myeong, South Korea. The Grand Finals will also be held at the IVEX Studio on February 19.

Each match will feature eight teams of four players each in the BR: Extreme Mode. The esports tournament will follow the Standard and Universal PUBG Esports Ruleset to determine the final standings.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 2:16 PM IST

