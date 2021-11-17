comscore PUBG New State gameplay is going to be better, Krafton promises to fix bugs: Get full details
PUBG New State gameplay is going to be better, Krafton promises to fix bugs: Get full details

PUBG New State developers have classified the issues into Game Control, Lag, and Optimisation categories. They are expected to roll out patches soon.

Krafton last week released its PUBG: New State mobile game, which was riddled with several bugs and issues. While the game remains enjoyable, some of these bugs hinder the gaming experience, with players taking to social media platforms to complain about lags, optimisation issues and more. Acknowledging all of these issues, the PUBG: New State developer team has promised gamers to push out fixes for lags, game control, and optimisation gradually. Also Read - Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

As seen in the tweet above, the developers have classified the issues into three main top priority categories – Game Control, Lag, and Optimisation. The company is expected to soon roll out patches to fix these issues.

The developers recently released a hotfix addressing some of the issues. However, a large portion of the issues is still to be addressed. The recent update temporarily disabled the Vulkan graphics API on Poco devices. It also temporarily disabled the search function in the Invite to Team screen. The update also brings in various other bug fixes.

PUBG: New State is a successor to PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game provides gamers with better graphics and improved gameplay with the help of new-age technologies like global illumination. The battle royale game is based in the year 2051, and features futuristic elements like drones, a destroyed Erangel, electric vehicles and more.

PUBG: New State is currently available on iOS and Android via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, respectively. The game managed to cross 1 crore downloads on the Play Store within five days of its release.

  Published Date: November 17, 2021 8:06 PM IST

