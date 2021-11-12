comscore How to redeem coupon codes in PUBG New State redemption site
PUBG New State: How to use redeem coupon code, claim free rewards

Here's how to activate/redeem coupon codes in PUBG New State redemption, claim gun skins, chicken medals, battle coins, other rewards for free.

PUBG Universe just expanded its BR list with the new PUBG New State mobile game. The BR title was plagued with server issues and many players had listed complaints of not being able to login into the game. While the game is off to a pretty rough start, Krafton is working to fix the bugs. Also Read - PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

But for those who are lucky to enter the game, can stand a chance to win in-game rewards from chicken medals, vehicle skin, battle coins, etc. Interestingly, Krafton has activated the PUBG New State redemption site whereby one can paste the redeem codes and earn exclusive cosmetics for free. Also Read - PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

PUBG New State redeem codes
As reported by Ginx Esports TV, here are the active coupon codes that you can use in PUBG New State redemption site. Also Read - PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

8CUY84RG25OKW – Pubg New State Redeem Code
7IV1P1KLLOUKV – Pubg New State Redeem Code
6PSXNVN241BTG – Pubg New State Redeem Code
35KQXI8C6IH8 – Pubg New State Redeem Code
DDSJJCZCDZ9U – Pubg New State AKM skin Code
HTDS78FTU2XJ – Pubg New State M416 Gun Skin code
BDGRAAZBZJGS – Pubg New State M416 orange skin code
P8HZDBTFZ95U – Pubg New State M416 skin code
Q12KARZBZYTR – Pubg New State Kar98 Gun Skin code

How to redeem coupon codes in PUBG New State redemption site

To grab the in-game rewards for free, here are a few simple tips on how to activate coupon codes on the redemption site

Step 1: Fire up PUBG New State on your mobile.

Step 2: Then open in-game settings which you will find at the top right corner of the home screen

Step 3: Navigate and look for your Account ID

Step 4: Copy the Account ID and then open the PUBG New State Coupon redemption site or click on this link.

Step 5: Once the site opens, paste your ID details in the Account ID text field and the redeem code above it

Step 6: Ensure to have entered the correct details in the requisite field

Step 7: Then tap the Redeem button

Step 8: Then open the game again and you will find the rewards in the inbox section=

  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 1:03 PM IST

