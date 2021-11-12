PUBG Universe just expanded its BR list with the new PUBG New State mobile game. The BR title was plagued with server issues and many players had listed complaints of not being able to login into the game. While the game is off to a pretty rough start, Krafton is working to fix the bugs. Also Read - PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

But for those who are lucky to enter the game, can stand a chance to win in-game rewards from chicken medals, vehicle skin, battle coins, etc. Interestingly, Krafton has activated the PUBG New State redemption site whereby one can paste the redeem codes and earn exclusive cosmetics for free.

PUBG New State redeem codes

As reported by Ginx Esports TV, here are the active coupon codes that you can use in PUBG New State redemption site.

8CUY84RG25OKW – Pubg New State Redeem Code

7IV1P1KLLOUKV – Pubg New State Redeem Code

6PSXNVN241BTG – Pubg New State Redeem Code

35KQXI8C6IH8 – Pubg New State Redeem Code

DDSJJCZCDZ9U – Pubg New State AKM skin Code

HTDS78FTU2XJ – Pubg New State M416 Gun Skin code

BDGRAAZBZJGS – Pubg New State M416 orange skin code

P8HZDBTFZ95U – Pubg New State M416 skin code

Q12KARZBZYTR – Pubg New State Kar98 Gun Skin code

How to redeem coupon codes in PUBG New State redemption site

To grab the in-game rewards for free, here are a few simple tips on how to activate coupon codes on the redemption site

Step 1: Fire up PUBG New State on your mobile.

Step 2: Then open in-game settings which you will find at the top right corner of the home screen

Step 3: Navigate and look for your Account ID

Step 4: Copy the Account ID and then open the PUBG New State Coupon redemption site or click on this link.

Step 5: Once the site opens, paste your ID details in the Account ID text field and the redeem code above it

Step 6: Ensure to have entered the correct details in the requisite field

Step 7: Then tap the Redeem button

Step 8: Then open the game again and you will find the rewards in the inbox section=