PUBG New State India pre-registration now live, launch around October 8

It cannot get any better if you belong to the PUBG camp. After Battlegrounds Mobile India’s return to the Indian soil (as a renamed PUBG Mobile), Krafton has now started taking pre-registrations for PUBG New State in India. Yes, you can register for the game on both Android and iOS platforms within India. The game is expected to be released around October 8, which is just about a month from now. Also Read - PUBG New State iOS pre-registration is now live: Here's how to pre-book

So that means PUBG on mobile in officially returning to India, albeit in a new state (get it? The pun? PUBG New State in a new state? Aah fine!). The game is essentially an evolution of the classic PUBG Mobile that we grew up with, complete with graphical upgrades and improved gameplay mechanics. We wonder whether the launch was pushed early to coincide with the release of FreeFire Max in India. Also Read - PUBG: New State registrations for second alpha testing registration begins: How to register

PUBG New State up for pre-registration

Don’t worry, if you are eager to hunt for the links, here you go. Check out this link to register for the game on iPhones and iPads, while here’s the link to register it on Android devices. Alternatively, you can also head to the PUBG New State website and register via the provided links. As a reward for registering early, the game will give you a limited vehicle skin permanently. Also Read - PUBG: New State game release date, iOS pre-registration, and others details to know

So far, Google Play does not state any minimum requirement for the game but on the App Store, Apple makes it clear that you need to have an iPhone with iOS 13 or newer, or an iPad with iPadOS 13 or newer. On iOS devices, the game will weigh approximately 1.2GB.

What’s new in PUBG New State?

If you read the fine print, there’s a lot of new stuff for players to look forward to. PUBG New State takes place in the future, with swanky vehicles and drones helping you survive the battle royale matches.

The game utilizes a new Global Illumination Technology to enhance the graphics and visual effects. Krafton says that players can expect more realistic and dynamic gunplay that has been a signature PUBG experience.

Krafton also says that there are “unique mechanics introduced in PUBG: NEW STATE include dodging, drone calls, and support request, new vehicles only available in PUBG: NEW STATE to quickly move across the 8×8 open world, and an immersive PUBG experience achieved through various objectives in-game that can turn the tide in your favour.”