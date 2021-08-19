PUBG New State iOS pre-registration is now live: Here's how to pre-book

PUBG New State iOS pre-order is now live. The developers took to the official PUBG Twitter handle to make the announcement. To recall pre-registration on Google Play Store already began a while ago. Also Read - How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI on iOS, iPadOS: Step-by-step guide

“You asked, and we have delivered. The long-awaited iOS Pre-order is now available! 🎉,” the tweet reads Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS released: App store link, system requirements, download size, free rewards, and more

The new PUBG mobile version will supposedly be an enhanced version of the original one and bring to the table ultra-realistic graphics, and an exclusive map. The only concrete detail that is out in the wild is that PUBG: New State is that the next version will be set in the year 2051. Apparently, the game is said to have been designed to “push the limits” of a mobile release by ‘utilizing a new technology called Global Illumination. Also Read - How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on iPhone, iPad

You asked, and we have delivered.

The long-awaited iOS Pre-order is now available! 🎉 Watch the video: https://t.co/FLyEudFRHs Pre-order now on the App Store: https://t.co/6yXYh5di97 pic.twitter.com/3xFsQCV97c — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) August 19, 2021

Krafton’s PUBG New State is due to release in October 2021. Notably, alpha testing is now available on both Android and iOS platforms.

PUBG New State iOS pre-registration is now live

As mentioned PUBG New State is now up for pre-order on Apple App Store. The app store listing shows October 8, the supposed release date, although Krafton is tight-lipped on this part. Further, the game could be seen to weigh a file size of 1.2GB, as per the listing.

That said, PUBG Mobile’s next version will likely take place in the futuristic town of Troi. Reports suggest that game will get an array of fresh content and include advanced elements like drones, vehicles, shields, a weapon customization option, and more. Players who book the game in advance will earn a permanent vehicle skin on its official release.