comscore PUBG New State is coming to Google Play Store, Apple App Store, but not all smartphones will be able to run it
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check if your Android, iOS devices will be able to run it
News

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check if your Android, iOS devices will be able to run it

Gaming

The PUBG New State map is completely new and the mechanics introduced in the game are also more realistic.

  • Published: November 10, 2021 4:40 PM IST
PUBG New State

PUBG New State, the futuristic version of the popular title PUBG Mobile will be released on iOS, and Android tomorrow.

Krafton Studios will be launching PUBG: New State in India and over 200 countries across the globe. The battle royale game from the South Korean developer is set in a new era when compared to both PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Additionally, the new PUBG game will have an edge over the previous version due to its graphics and gameplay elements. The enhanced visuals have also led to higher minimum requirements needed to run the game. Also Read - PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details

How to know if your smartphone will make the cut
Krafton Studios has revealed the minimum requirements to run the game on both Google Play Store and App Store Also Read - Best upcoming Android games to look out for: From action, to strategy

For Android devices

1. The device needs to be running at least Android 6.0 or later software. Also Read - PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up

2. The smartphone CPU needs to be 64 bit

3. The minimum RAM requirement is 2GB or higher

4. The amount of storage space required by the game will vary in accordance with the device

5. Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

The experience is expected to be better on higher-end devices and the download file size will also be greater for these smartphones.

For iOS devices

1. The iPhones running on iOS 13 or later will be eligible to run PUBG: New State

2. iPad users with iPadOS 13.0 will be eligible to run the game

3. The download size of the game is fixed at 1.5 GB for Apple iPhone users

How is PUBG: New State different from PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India

The new game is set in a dystopian future in the year 2051. The game will have a brand new map built on the scale of 8×8 km. The new map has been named Troi and it will have 10 key areas where most showdowns are expected to occur.

Apart from the map, the mechanics introduced in PUBG: New State are completely new. The moves that will be different include dodging, drone calls, and support requests. There will also be new vehicles to match the futuristic theme of the game.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 4:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Apps
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Wearables

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021

Photo Gallery

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021: Poco X3 Pro to Realme 8s

Photo Gallery

5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in November 2021: Poco X3 Pro to Realme 8s

Here's how you can block adult content for kids on YouTube and Netflix

How To

Here's how you can block adult content for kids on YouTube and Netflix

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Gaming

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Gaming

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility
PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details

Gaming

PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details
PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up

Gaming

PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up
When and how to download PUBG New State mobile version in India

Gaming

When and how to download PUBG New State mobile version in India
PUBG Mobile Lite update: How to download the latest version on Android via APK link

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite update: How to download the latest version on Android via APK link

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक मैसेंजर पर अब प्राइवेसी होगी काफी सिक्योर, कंपनी ने पेश किया खास फीचर

Ola S1 और S1 Pro की टेस्ट राइड भारत में शुरू, इन 4 शहरों में ऐसे उठाएं इस सुविधा का लाभ

Oppo टैबलेट की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, Mi Pad 5 से लेगा टक्कर

फ्री फायर मैक्स और पबजी न्यू स्टेट के 3 सबसे बड़े अंतर

Free Fire में शुरू हुआ Booyah Wish Event, ऐसे पाएं इमोट और गन स्किन समेत कई आइटम्स

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023
Electric Vehicle
Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023
Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

News

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Apps

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Wearables

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers