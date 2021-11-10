PUBG New State, the futuristic version of the popular title PUBG Mobile will be released on iOS, and Android tomorrow.

Krafton Studios will be launching PUBG: New State in India and over 200 countries across the globe. The battle royale game from the South Korean developer is set in a new era when compared to both PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Additionally, the new PUBG game will have an edge over the previous version due to its graphics and gameplay elements. The enhanced visuals have also led to higher minimum requirements needed to run the game. Also Read - PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details

How to know if your smartphone will make the cut

Krafton Studios has revealed the minimum requirements to run the game on both Google Play Store and App Store Also Read - Best upcoming Android games to look out for: From action, to strategy

For Android devices

1. The device needs to be running at least Android 6.0 or later software. Also Read - PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up

2. The smartphone CPU needs to be 64 bit

3. The minimum RAM requirement is 2GB or higher

4. The amount of storage space required by the game will vary in accordance with the device

5. Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

The experience is expected to be better on higher-end devices and the download file size will also be greater for these smartphones.

For iOS devices

1. The iPhones running on iOS 13 or later will be eligible to run PUBG: New State

2. iPad users with iPadOS 13.0 will be eligible to run the game

3. The download size of the game is fixed at 1.5 GB for Apple iPhone users

How is PUBG: New State different from PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India

The new game is set in a dystopian future in the year 2051. The game will have a brand new map built on the scale of 8×8 km. The new map has been named Troi and it will have 10 key areas where most showdowns are expected to occur.

Apart from the map, the mechanics introduced in PUBG: New State are completely new. The moves that will be different include dodging, drone calls, and support requests. There will also be new vehicles to match the futuristic theme of the game.