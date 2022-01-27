comscore PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?
PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

After the change was made, players have started speculating that the emphasis on mobile, could mean that Krafton could be looking to launch a PC version of the game.

New State Mobile

(Image: Krafton)

PUBG: New State was released back in November as a successor to the PUBG Mobile. Krafton Inc now seems to distance the game from PUBG Mobile, by changing the name of the game to just New State Mobile. The company has changed the name on the game’s official website and on its social media accounts. Also Read - PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

The change was first spotted by Dot Esports. A Krafton representative also told the esports publication that there are a lot of changes coming to the game in this regard and more information will be shared “later this year.” Players will be able to start seeing “some of the evolution” of the game with the new BR: Extreme Mode. Also Read - PUBG New State to get graphics update in Troi map next month, Krafton confirms

To recall, Krafton added the BR: Extreme Mode to the game as a part of the January update earlier this month. The new mode brings in a more intense battle royale experience. Under this mode, 64 players are dropped on a small area of the Troi map, where they have to try and become the last survivor. Matches only last for 20 minutes and the area is filled with a lot of loot. The company is expected to launch a number of new modes for the game soon. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.8 Global update APK download link for Android devices

After the change was made, players have started speculating that the emphasis on mobile, could mean that Krafton could be looking to launch a PC version of the game. However, according to Dot Esports citing a Krafton spokesperson, the company is not looking to bring New State to PC, as it has always been a “mobile-focused experience.”

Currently, the name change is only reflected on the game’s social media handles and official website. However, while playing the game, the name still remains PUBG: New State. We expect the company to soon make the necessary changes in-game also, which could roll-out along with the next update.

Published Date: January 27, 2022 2:12 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 2:12 PM IST

