comscore PUBG New State gets new update for Android users: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG: New State: Krafton releases new update for Android users with bug fixes
News

PUBG: New State: Krafton releases new update for Android users with bug fixes

Gaming

Several Android users have even complained about the bricking issue. The company did not respond to the bricking issue on Twitter, but it did release an update for its Android users with a few bug fixes. 

pubg-new-state

It has been only a couple of days since PUBG New State made its debut in India, players have already reported several issues with the game. People saw server issues, app crashes, and intermittent glitches. Several Android users have even complained about the bricking issue. The company did not respond to the bricking issue on Twitter, but it did release an update for its Android users with a few bug fixes. Krafton, in a conversation with Gadget 360 said, “We had sufficient testing on mobile devices with similar spec to Galaxy S7 or models with 2GB RAM and have confirmed smooth functionality of the game”. Also Read - PUBG New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

PUBG New State, PUBG New State bug Also Read - PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

PUBG New State update

Krafton acknowledged a few bugs in the game:

The Vulkan graphics API has been temporarily disabled on POCO series devices as we look into an issue where setting the graphics API to Vulkan would cause the game to crash or freeze.

The search function in the Invite to Team screen has been temporarily disabled.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Closest Server function would sometimes fail to recommend a server after a player-created an account.

The function will now recommend the most optimized server to players based on ping.

Fixed an issue in Spectate Mode where the spectating screen would be zoomed in if a player was finished while in ADS mode.

Fixed an issue where the game would not run on some Realme series devices.

Fixed issues that would cause crashes when playing the game on certain devices.

To get the update, all you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for “PUBG: New State” and tap on the “Update” button to download the update. In case you face issues while updating, go to Settings > Application > Googly Play Store > Storage > Delete Cache. Post this, you can go to the Google Play Store and follow the above-mentioned procedure.

For the unversed, PUBG New State is now available for download on Google Play Store and App Store. In just a couple of days of its launch, the battle royale game has reached a total of over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 14, 2021 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State gets new update for Android users: All you need to know
Gaming
PUBG New State gets new update for Android users: All you need to know
Smartphones that are expected to come with 125W fast charging

Photo Gallery

Smartphones that are expected to come with 125W fast charging

Upcoming smartphones to come with 125W fast charging: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2, and more

Photo Gallery

Upcoming smartphones to come with 125W fast charging: OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2, and more

Global supply chain shortage can last until the second half of next year: Foxconn

Mobiles

Global supply chain shortage can last until the second half of next year: Foxconn

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

News

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

Twitter web will now show you full-size images

Apps

Twitter web will now show you full-size images

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India under 10000

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG New State gets new update for Android users: All you need to know

Gaming

PUBG New State gets new update for Android users: All you need to know
PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Gaming

PUBG: New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here
PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Features

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?
PUBG New State: How to use redeem coupon code, claim free rewards

Gaming

PUBG New State: How to use redeem coupon code, claim free rewards
PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

Gaming

PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes: इस साल भारतीय सर्वर के लिए रिलीज हुए सभी रिडीम कोड्स

PUBG New State Review in Hindi: गेम-प्ले में है दम, मिलेगी 'रियलिसटिक' फील

Free Fire में नवंबर 2021 तक उपलब्ध Top 5 Gloo Wall Skins, जीतना है तो करना पड़ेगा इनका इस्तेमाल

5G ट्रायल टाइम एक फिर बढ़ाया गया, जानें कि आखिर कब तक शुरू होगा 5G नेटवर्क

PUBG: New State के अलावा इन 5 बैटल रॉयल गेम में मिलेंगे अच्छे ग्राफिक्स और शानदार गेम-प्ले

Latest Videos

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update
e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India
Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India under 10000
News
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India under 10000
The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

News

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices

News

Google might introduce this Android 12 auto theming feature for select Android devices
MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Mobiles

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers