It has been only a couple of days since PUBG New State made its debut in India, players have already reported several issues with the game. People saw server issues, app crashes, and intermittent glitches. Several Android users have even complained about the bricking issue. The company did not respond to the bricking issue on Twitter, but it did release an update for its Android users with a few bug fixes. Krafton, in a conversation with Gadget 360 said, “We had sufficient testing on mobile devices with similar spec to Galaxy S7 or models with 2GB RAM and have confirmed smooth functionality of the game”. Also Read - PUBG New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here

Hello, Survivors!

An optional update to resolve some minor issues for Android devices is now available. Also Read - PUBG New State: How to use redeem coupon code, claim free rewards Go to the Play Store to update the game to its latest version. For details, visithttps://t.co/GxvjHJn4tv — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 13, 2021

PUBG New State update

Krafton acknowledged a few bugs in the game:

The Vulkan graphics API has been temporarily disabled on POCO series devices as we look into an issue where setting the graphics API to Vulkan would cause the game to crash or freeze.

The search function in the Invite to Team screen has been temporarily disabled.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Closest Server function would sometimes fail to recommend a server after a player-created an account.

The function will now recommend the most optimized server to players based on ping.

Fixed an issue in Spectate Mode where the spectating screen would be zoomed in if a player was finished while in ADS mode.

Fixed an issue where the game would not run on some Realme series devices.

Fixed issues that would cause crashes when playing the game on certain devices.

To get the update, all you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for “PUBG: New State” and tap on the “Update” button to download the update. In case you face issues while updating, go to Settings > Application > Googly Play Store > Storage > Delete Cache. Post this, you can go to the Google Play Store and follow the above-mentioned procedure.

For the unversed, PUBG New State is now available for download on Google Play Store and App Store. In just a couple of days of its launch, the battle royale game has reached a total of over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.