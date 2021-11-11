Krafton Studios’ PUBG New State has finally landed on iOS devices after an initial delay. The game version 0.9.17 is currently downloadable on the Apple App Store. In order to download the game, the user will need 1.5 GB of free storage space. Also Read - How to download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android

iPhones running on iOS 13.0 and later and iPads running on iPadOS 13.0 and later will be able to download the new game. Also Read - Installed PUBG New State? Here are some of the bugs you might face and their possible fixes

Earlier today, Krafton listed the new battle royale game on Android’s Google Play Store. While the listing time was 9:30 AM, the game downloads were unsuccessful due to server issues in the first couple of hours. Also Read - Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

The PUBG New State battle royale game is set up in the year 2051 with nuanced gameplay elements, in comparison to Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile. The game comes with enhanced graphics and many more futuristic additions to the gameplay.

While the game was in beta testing in 28 countries for a long period, the stable version of the app is still riddled with bugs. The Krafton website has also listed a few of the observable bugs which include issues in gameplay elements, settings, lobby and others.