KRAFTON Inc is working on its new battle royale game, dubbed PUBG New State. The company is yet to announce a release date for the same, however, at regular intervals it does keep on sharing teasers for the game.

In the latest teasers KRAFTON has revealed certain map locations, which will be important on the Troi map. The map will consist of an Exhibit Hall, The Mall, and a science laboratory called Tythonic Industries. It has also revealed that these will be the locations with the maximum potential for loot and battle.

PUBG New State: Troi map

The Troi map is based on a post-apocalyptic world set in 2051. It will feature an 8x8km footage with a number of buildings, grounds, ruins, and other elements.

The new locations for the Troi map look very realistic and detailed in the teasers. To recall, KRAFTON had earlier stated that PUBG New State will have “ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming with the “global illumination” technology, PUBG: New State surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics.”

First location teased is the “Exhibit Hall,” which is a symbolic monument in Troi. The monument has an open-style structure, which means that the area will not have much barriers and or objects to hide behind, making it a good warfare combat place.

Then there is “The Mall”, which according to the game was a hotspot for families and friends and a gathering hub for Troi citizens. Here players should expect to find good loot and a lot of combat opportunities.

The third location is a science laboratory of Tythonic Industries. The laboratory was shrouded in mystery in the past and can now be explored by players to find out its secret. The place is said to host a lot of the major loot of the map.