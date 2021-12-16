PUBG: New State is getting the first major update since its release last month. The latest update brings a range of features including Survivor Pass Vol. 2, new vehicles, a new weapon, Gun Customisations, and much more. Additionally, the game developer Krafton announced that the game has surpassed more than 45 million downloads globally across iOS and Android platforms. Also Read - PUBG Mobile offering Anna character for free to all players: How to get

The new update can be installed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Alongside new weapon customisations and new vehicles, the new PUBG: New State brings the winter holiday season. Check out some of the upgrades that the latest PUBG: New State comes bundled with. Also Read - PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

PUBG: New State latest update

— One of the biggest highlights of the new update is the Survivor Pass based on the in-game character Bella, a part of the Dream Runners Faction. Players get the opportunity to earn all of Bella’s costumes by completing story missions. The game developer also provides an option to upgrade to a Premium Pass that will help players earn additional vehicles skins and characters costumes. Also Read - PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today: Check how to get new update

— The update also brings two new vehicles – Electron and Mesta. Electron is an electric six-seater minibus that offers increased durability when compared to other relative to other vehicles in-game. The second vehicle called Mesta is a two-seater classic sports car that provides quick acceleration and high speeds. Players can access Electron on Troi and Training Ground and the Mesta is available on Troi, Erangel, and Training Ground.

— The latest PUBG: New State brings the L85A3, which is a new assault rifle with low recoil. The L85A3 offers the highest damage output when compared to all of the game’s assault rifles with 5.56mm ammo but its fire rate is lower than others.

— Krafton also adds new customisation options to the M416, SLR, and L85A3 weapons. Players now get the option to add a Long Barrel to the M416 to increase damage at the cost of increased vertical recoil. On the other hand, the SLR will be equipped with a 5.56mm Barrel, which will increase firing accuracy at the expense of decreased damage.

— Krafton has also introduced a new Merit Point System to ensure positive gameplay. The company adds that if a player is found engaging in negative behaviours such as team kills they will lose Merit Points.