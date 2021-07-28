PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, pre-registration, and more details

PUBG: New State release date: The new iteration PUBG Mobile dubbed the PUBG: New State is set to release sooner than one can expect. Enthusiasts have been waiting for the new PUBG mobile game since the last several months now, in fact, beginning this year. It now appears that the wait is going to come to end very soon. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India July update: Players facing several issues, Krafton working on fixes

Game developer Krafton has not yet officially revealed the launch date of the PUBG: New State, but some reports suggest that the game could launch in September. Another report coming from InsideSport reveals that the PUBG: New State will release in October 2021. The exact date is yet to be revealed by Krafton, so let’s wait for that. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: How to register, prize pool distribution, and more

PUBG: New State pre-registration details

To recollect, pre-registration for PUBG: New State began earlier this year on February 25 but only for Android users on the Google Play store. The game developer previously announced that the futuristic Battle Royale title has crossed a milestone of over 20 million pre-registrations. Krafton has announced that players who pre-register will get a new limited vehicle skin. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India first e-sports tournament: How to register, schedule, prize pool, more

When will PUBG: New State game pre-registration begin for iOS users? The game will be up for pre-registration on Apple App store in August 2021. The exact date of pre-registration for iOS has been revealed yet, so let’s wait for Krafton to announce the specific date in the days to come.

The upcoming battle royale mobile game is set in 2051. Players will get the access to a brand-new 8 km * 8 km map called Troi. Several ultra-modern vehicles will also be available including trams, electric cars, which will help them travel around the map. There will also be some cool gadgets available such as drones, deployable shields, among others to help defeat their enemies.

The PUBG: New State mobile game will be available in select countries but not in some including India, China, and Vietnam.