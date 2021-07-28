comscore PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, pre-registration, and more details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, pre-registration, and more details
News

PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, pre-registration, and more details

Gaming

PUBG: New State latest update: The new iteration PUBG Mobile dubbed the PUBG: New State is set to release sooner than expected. Check release date, new features, iOS pre-registrations and more.

PUBG-new-state

PUBG: New State release date: The new iteration PUBG Mobile dubbed the PUBG: New State is set to release sooner than one can expect. Enthusiasts have been waiting for the new PUBG mobile game since the last several months now, in fact, beginning this year. It now appears that the wait is going to come to end very soon. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India July update: Players facing several issues, Krafton working on fixes

Game developer Krafton has not yet officially revealed the launch date of the PUBG: New State, but some reports suggest that the game could launch in September. Another report coming from InsideSport reveals that the PUBG: New State will release in October 2021. The exact date is yet to be revealed by Krafton, so let’s wait for that. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: How to register, prize pool distribution, and more

PUBG: New State pre-registration details

To recollect, pre-registration for PUBG: New State began earlier this year on February 25 but only for Android users on the Google Play store. The game developer previously announced that the futuristic Battle Royale title has crossed a milestone of over 20 million pre-registrations. Krafton has announced that players who pre-register will get a new limited vehicle skin. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India first e-sports tournament: How to register, schedule, prize pool, more

When will PUBG: New State game pre-registration begin for iOS users? The game will be up for pre-registration on Apple App store in August 2021. The exact date of pre-registration for iOS has been revealed yet, so let’s wait for Krafton to announce the specific date in the days to come.

The upcoming battle royale mobile game is set in 2051. Players will get the access to a brand-new 8 km * 8 km map called Troi. Several ultra-modern vehicles will also be available including trams, electric cars, which will help them travel around the map. There will also be some cool gadgets available such as drones, deployable shields, among others to help defeat their enemies.

The PUBG: New State mobile game will be available in select countries but not in some including India, China, and Vietnam.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 28, 2021 11:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?
News
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?
PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, pre-registration, and more details

Gaming

PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, pre-registration, and more details

Apple shines in June quarter, posts record sales for iPhones, Macs and iPads

News

Apple shines in June quarter, posts record sales for iPhones, Macs and iPads

Poco X3 GT set to launch today: Check expected specs, price, and more details

Mobiles

Poco X3 GT set to launch today: Check expected specs, price, and more details

Waiting for OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro? You will be disappointed

Mobiles

Waiting for OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9T Pro? You will be disappointed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?

Apple shines in June quarter, posts record sales for iPhones, Macs and iPads

Nothing Ear 1, the company's first product officially launched in India

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G

RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased

Pulse oximeters get cheaper: 5 best oximeters to SpO2 under Rs 2,000 on Amazon

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month

Disney+ Hotstar launched new subscription plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 899 and Rs 1,499

iPhone 13 series leak roundup: 25W charger, autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, pre-registration, and more details

Gaming

PUBG: New State latest update: Release date, pre-registration, and more details
Battlegrounds Mobile India July update: Players facing several issues, Krafton working on fixes

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India July update: Players facing several issues, Krafton working on fixes
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: How to register, prize pool distribution, and more

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: How to register, prize pool distribution, and more
Battlegrounds Mobile India first e-sports tournament: How to register, schedule, prize pool, more

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India first e-sports tournament: How to register, schedule, prize pool, more
PUBG Mobile players can win a free OnePlus 9 series phone: Here's how

Gaming

PUBG Mobile players can win a free OnePlus 9 series phone: Here's how

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire vs BGMI: इन-गेम करेंसी की कीमत और खरीदने का तरीका जानें

Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass कैसे खरीदें और क्या मिलेगा रिवॉर्ड

Garena Free Fire OB29 Advance Server में मिलेगा नया गन, ट्रेनिंग आइलैंड भी होगा अपडेट

Microsoft Teams में जुड़ा Safe Links फीचर, साइबर अटैक से मिलेगी प्रोटेक्शन

Instagram ने किया बड़ा बदलाव, अब प्राइवेट होंगे इन यूजर्स के अकाउंट

Latest Videos

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Features

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status
OnePlus Nord 2 first look

Hands On

OnePlus Nord 2 first look
How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

News

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?
News
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?
Apple shines in June quarter, posts record sales for iPhones, Macs and iPads

News

Apple shines in June quarter, posts record sales for iPhones, Macs and iPads
Nothing Ear 1, the company's first product officially launched in India

News

Nothing Ear 1, the company's first product officially launched in India
MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G

Mobiles

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G
RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased

Laptops

RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers