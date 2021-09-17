PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games globally, with special regional variants like Battlegrounds Mobile India for places, where the game is banned. Krafton Inc is currently working on the next version of the game, called PUBG: New State, which is currently available for pre-registration on Android and iOS. The game has now crossed 40 million pre-registrations and recently also finished its second alpha testing. Apart from this, the company has also announced that it will reveal the launch date for the game in October. Also Read - BGMI 1.6 update: How to download the new update on Android, iOS

Krafton Inc has announced that its upcoming PUBG: New State has crossed 40 million pre-registrations on Apple‘s App Store and the Google Play Store. It also added that these figures do not include China and Vietnam. It also stated that the official release date will be revealed in October, with the game launching in 2021 itself for both Android and iOS. Also Read - BGMI 1.6 update full patch notes released: When can we download the new update?

Apart from this, the company recently also announced that the game has completed its second alpha test in 28 countries last month.

With another successful Alpha test now in the books, we want to share with you some of our favorite moments from the three-day test🔥 Watch the video: https://t.co/INHWtmH7Hk Pre-register for PUBG: NEW STATE: https://t.co/DaIy51GCjB pic.twitter.com/gbZ7zhoRKf — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) September 15, 2021

PUBG: New State is currently available for pre-registration on both Android and iOS. To recall, it was first announced back in February. The company has announced that everyone who pre-registers for the game will get some additional benefits. Apart from this, Krafton recently shared a trailer that showcased the gameplay and the mechanics of the game.

“We’re now focussed on taking the valuable feedback we received during PUBG: New State’s Second Alpha Test and polishing the game before its official launch later this year We are devoting all our resources to ensuring PUBG: New State meets the expectations of our fans, both in terms of entertainment and stability,” said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer, PUBG: New State.