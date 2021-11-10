comscore PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details
PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details

PUBG New State release is set for tomorrow, November 11. Game developer Krafton has announced to launch the upcoming futuristic version of the PUBG Mobile game on Google Play store and Apple App store.

PUBG New State, the futuristic version of the popular title PUBG Mobile will be released on iOS, and Android on November 11. The game brings to the table tons of unique aspects including the Trunk feature, drones, new Station and Troi map, etc. The new BR game will get the popular Erangel map and get Deathmatch mode. In addition, there are visual improvements and more modern warfare.

PUBG New State is set to release globally including India tomorrow, i.e on November 11. The PUBG New State mobile game will release for both Android as well as iOS platform. The battle royale game will be available for download on the Google Play store for Android users and the Apple App store for iPhone users. Also Read - Best upcoming Android games to look out for: From action, to strategy

Game developer Krafton has been teasing the PUBG New State since the beginning of this year and the BG game is finally releasing for everyone globally tomorrow. The PUBG New State will be a futuristic version of the existing PUBG Mobile game, which is currently available as Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. BGMI is available for download on both Google Play store and Apple App store since the last few months now. Also Read - PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up

The game is available for pre-registration in India and worldwide on the play stores. Also Read - PUBG New State release date: When and how to download newer PUBG Mobile version in India

PUBG New State release time

No specific release time has been revealed yet but Krafton usually launches its games in the afternoon time. We can expect the same for the PUBG New State.

PUBG New State download link

Game developer Krafton will release the game for both Android as well as iOS users. Android users will be able to download the game from Google Play store while the iPhone users will need to head over to the Apple App Store.

PUBG New State APK download link

PUBG New State APK + OBB download links  

PUBG New State APK file has not been officially released yet but as per SportsKeeda there are several content creators who already have the required APK and OBB  files to run the game. We advice you to not download the game via any third party links and instead use only official links/paths such as Google Play store and Apple App store.

These unverified third party download links can pose threat to the device and compromise your data in the long run.  So, if you are waiting to try your hands on the PUBG New State mobile game, wait for Krafton to official release on Play store and App store.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 10:55 AM IST

Best Sellers