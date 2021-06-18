comscore PUBG New State could launch in late 2021, console graphics expected 
PUBG New State launch rumoured for late 2021, console quality graphics expected 

#PUBGNEWSTATE to release in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/wDgJPokeeP

PUBG New State

Screenshot: PUBG New State

Battlegrounds Mobile India released its first public beta in India and it seems to have gotten gamers excited. We tried it out ourselves and while the PUBG Mobile feels are back, the game doesn’t bring anything new to the table. Hence, those wanting something new will have to wait for PUBG New State and there’s good news on that front. Actually, it is more of a rumour regarding its launch date.  Also Read - PUBG New State receives over 17 million pre-registrations as closed alpha testing ends

Based on the data mined, it seems that PUBG New State is scheduled for a launch later this year. The game has been in Alpha test for the last few months and the rumours suggest that Krafton would eventually release it towards the end of this year. That said, the beta testing is yet to commence and its availability is limited to a few regions.  Also Read - Top 5 PUBG New State features that could likely replace PUBG Mobile gameplay

PUBG New State new information 

The game has so far amassed 17 million pre-registrations despite its non-availability in countries like India and China. Hence, Krafton would be eager to release it on a global scale as soon as possible. That said, the beta testing could take more time and Krafton in one of its earlier posts said that a public release could happen outside 2021.  Also Read - PUBG New State three locations for Troi map revealed ahead of the launch: Details here

Hence, more players could get access to the beta version of PUBG New State later this year before the stable version comes out. The trailer has already shown all the new features this game will bring along with some high-end graphics. The leak also reveals more information on the same. 

PUBG New State will use advanced graphics technologies like Global Illumination that have evaded the mobile gaming space so far. This is likely to offer high-def graphics with improved textures and lighting along with higher frame rates. The game could take full advantage of firepower in high-end smartphones.  

PUBG New State

PUBG New State

Unlike PUBG Mobile and BGMI, PUBG New State is an entirely new game set in the future. The core gameplay ethics remains the same but players get to fight it out with futuristic weapons, cars, and a new map. The idea is to offer the same level of involvement as the PC version. 

On the other hand, Battlegrounds Mobile India has rolled out its early access and we had a quick session within the game. Check out our take on this reskinned PUBG Mobile for India. 

  Published Date: June 18, 2021 1:56 PM IST

