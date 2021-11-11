comscore Here’s how you can download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android
How to download and sign-up for PUBG New State on Android

PUBG New State can be used in smartphones with 2 GB and above RAM. Also, the smartphone CPU should be 64 bit based. If you are an Android user, consider that PUBG New State will only support Android operating systems running Android 6.0 and above.

Krafton’s next-generation battle royale game PUBG New State has finally been launched in India today, i.e., November 11, 2021. This game is based on the battle of the year 2051. It has improved graphics and gunplay, new map features, returning game modes, unique game machines, and several other updates. The game has been made available for Android users for download. Also Read - PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

PUBG New State can be used in smartphones with 2 GB and above RAM. Also, the smartphone CPU should be 64 bit. If you are an Android user, consider that PUBG New State will only support Android operating systems running Android 6.0 and above. The game is available for download on the Google Play Store. Also Read - Installed PUBG New State? Here are some of the bugs you might face and their possible fixes

On the other hand, if you are an iOS user, then PUBG New State will support iOS 13 and above. Its size is 1.5 GB. Also Read - Unable to play PUBG New State? Here's when you can access Krafton's new BR title

PUBG New State, PUBG New State release date, PUBG New State map leak, PUBG New State release date November 11, PUBG New State pre-registration, PUBG New State APK, PUBG New State OBB, PUBG New State APK download, PUBG New State release date, PUBG New State rewards, PUBG New State gun skins, PUBG New State download, PUBG Mobile, Krafton, Free Fire Max, Free Fire

Here’s how you can download and sign in to the game

  1. Open Google Play Store on your phone
  2. Look for the PUBG New State game and download it
  3. The game is 1.44 GB in size
  4. A storage permission request box will appear, click on confirm
  5. Allow PubUBG to access photos and media on your device
  6. It will ask would you like to download additional resources
  7. Tap on confirm
  8. 3822 MB optimizing download, tap to start
  9. Select an account to sign in from Facebook, Google, or sign in as a guest
  10. Agree on terms of service
  11. The server will be connected to South Asia, tap on confirm
  12. Type your nickname between 12 characters and tap on confirm
  13. Click next
  14. It will select the gender, face, hair
  15. Save current character customizations, and you can change them later
  16. Click on confirm
  17. Select your level of experience from Beginner, Medium, and Expert
  18. Click on yes if you are above 18 years old
  19. Tap start
  Published Date: November 11, 2021 2:50 PM IST

Best Sellers