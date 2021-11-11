Krafton’s next-generation battle royale game PUBG New State has finally been launched in India today, i.e., November 11, 2021. This game is based on the battle of the year 2051. It has improved graphics and gunplay, new map features, returning game modes, unique game machines, and several other updates. The game has been made available for Android users for download. Also Read - PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

PUBG New State can be used in smartphones with 2 GB and above RAM. Also, the smartphone CPU should be 64 bit. If you are an Android user, consider that PUBG New State will only support Android operating systems running Android 6.0 and above. The game is available for download on the Google Play Store. Also Read - Installed PUBG New State? Here are some of the bugs you might face and their possible fixes

On the other hand, if you are an iOS user, then PUBG New State will support iOS 13 and above. Its size is 1.5 GB. Also Read - Unable to play PUBG New State? Here's when you can access Krafton's new BR title

Here’s how you can download and sign in to the game