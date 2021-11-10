comscore PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG New State (Mobile) official release time revealed: Check details
News

PUBG New State (Mobile) official release time revealed: Check details

Gaming

The Deathmatch mode will be available on the new Station map that will cast tons of storage crates and ‘halted train compartments.’

pubg new state

The much-awaited PUBG New State will finally make its debut globally tomorrow i.e. 11 November. The developers have finally revealed that the game will be rolled out at 04:00 (UTC) globally. That means, PUBG New State will be released at 9.30 pm IST tomorrow in India. Developers announced the timing via a tweet on Twitter this evening. Also Read - PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check if your Android, iOS devices will be able to run it

pubg new state, PUBG, PUBG Mobile Also Read - PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details

PUBG New State APK + OBB download links  

PUBG New State APK file has not been officially released yet but as per SportsKeeda there are several content creators who already have the required APK and OBB  files to run the game. We advice you to not download the game via any third-party links and instead use only official links/paths such as Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

These unverified third-party download links can pose threat to the device and compromise your data in the long run.  So, if you are waiting to try your hands on the PUBG New State mobile game, wait for Krafton to officially release on the Play Store and App Store.

PUBG New State expected features

Among the latest ones, the Trunk feature is a new addition to the PUBG cosmos. The developers demonstrated the video on its social media channel. The feature will enable players to store weapons, consumables for themselves and their squadmates as well. The trunk will be available in any vehicle and players can use to it exchange weapons and loot items with other players in the car on the go. The trunk will be convenient for players in many ways, for instance, in case one is reviving their squadmate from the dead with a Green Flare Gun they can share the collected loot nearby via the Trunk. There will be a Trunk button that one will be able to see while driving or even approaching a vehicle. The feature will make its debut on the launch day.

Besides this, the popular Deathmatch mode will make a comeback on PUBG New State. The mode will be available on the new Station map that will cast tons of storage crates and ‘halted train compartments.’ As reports cited, the map would be favourable for close-range combats. Another map to make a return is the Erangel map that will have some visual upgrades. A new map Troi will make an appearance. The game will also feature a green flare gun, a recruitment system, new weapons, new vehicles, and weapon customisations. A unique addition to the game is drones that are expected to provide a tactical advantage to the gamers. The weapons and vehicles will have different dynamics than the one in the original title.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2021 7:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know
Gaming
PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know
Domestic brands Boat, Noise secure almost 50 percent of the market in Q3 2021

Wearables

Domestic brands Boat, Noise secure almost 50 percent of the market in Q3 2021

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023

Electric Vehicle

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023

Facebook, Instagram to remove sensitive ads linked to race, religion and so on

Apps

Facebook, Instagram to remove sensitive ads linked to race, religion and so on

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

News

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know

Gaming

PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know
PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Gaming

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility
PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details

Gaming

PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details
PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up

Gaming

PUBG New State arriving next week: Trunk feature, Station map, all you need to look up
When and how to download PUBG New State mobile version in India

Gaming

When and how to download PUBG New State mobile version in India

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Spark 8 का 3GB RAM मॉडल हुआ लॉन्च, नए प्रोसेसर के साथ कम हुई कीमत

iPhone में डायनासोर के दांत का टुकड़ा! कीमत है 6.8 लाख रुपये

फेसबुक मैसेंजर पर अब प्राइवेसी होगी काफी सिक्योर, कंपनी ने पेश किया खास फीचर

Ola S1 और S1 Pro की टेस्ट राइड भारत में शुरू, इन 4 शहरों में ऐसे उठाएं इस सुविधा का लाभ

Oppo टैबलेट की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, Mi Pad 5 से लेगा टक्कर

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023
Electric Vehicle
Electric scooter prices in India to drop as low as petrol vehicles by 2023
Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9

News

Federal Judge directs Apple to allow external payment options on App Store by December 9
Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets

Apps

Twitter blue subscription service launched, will allow users to undo tweets
Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Wearables

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers