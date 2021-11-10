The much-awaited PUBG New State will finally make its debut globally tomorrow i.e. 11 November. The developers have finally revealed that the game will be rolled out at 04:00 (UTC) globally. That means, PUBG New State will be released at 9.30 pm IST tomorrow in India. Developers announced the timing via a tweet on Twitter this evening. Also Read - PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check if your Android, iOS devices will be able to run it

Also Read - PUBG New State release date and time on Google Play store, download link and more details

PUBG New State APK + OBB download links

PUBG New State APK file has not been officially released yet but as per SportsKeeda there are several content creators who already have the required APK and OBB files to run the game. We advice you to not download the game via any third-party links and instead use only official links/paths such as Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

These unverified third-party download links can pose threat to the device and compromise your data in the long run. So, if you are waiting to try your hands on the PUBG New State mobile game, wait for Krafton to officially release on the Play Store and App Store.

PUBG New State expected features

Among the latest ones, the Trunk feature is a new addition to the PUBG cosmos. The developers demonstrated the video on its social media channel. The feature will enable players to store weapons, consumables for themselves and their squadmates as well. The trunk will be available in any vehicle and players can use to it exchange weapons and loot items with other players in the car on the go. The trunk will be convenient for players in many ways, for instance, in case one is reviving their squadmate from the dead with a Green Flare Gun they can share the collected loot nearby via the Trunk. There will be a Trunk button that one will be able to see while driving or even approaching a vehicle. The feature will make its debut on the launch day.

Besides this, the popular Deathmatch mode will make a comeback on PUBG New State. The mode will be available on the new Station map that will cast tons of storage crates and ‘halted train compartments.’ As reports cited, the map would be favourable for close-range combats. Another map to make a return is the Erangel map that will have some visual upgrades. A new map Troi will make an appearance. The game will also feature a green flare gun, a recruitment system, new weapons, new vehicles, and weapon customisations. A unique addition to the game is drones that are expected to provide a tactical advantage to the gamers. The weapons and vehicles will have different dynamics than the one in the original title.