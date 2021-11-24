PUBG New State players on Android may not be able to play the game due to this reason

PUBG New State was launched earlier this month amidst a lot of fanfare, but the game has suffered some bugs and glitches, which are being ironed out via updates by Krafton Studio. The company has now released a new patch aimed at bringing down the instances of cheating, which has plagued the first few versions since launch. Unfortunately, the Android gamers playing New State will not be able to play the game without updating to the latest version. The studio has marked it as an “an essential update”. Also Read - BGMI players can now claim Mirror World Lobby Theme as Krafton releases hotfix for 1.7 update

The studio has claimed that they are taking strict actions against cheaters on the platform and this new update is a major step in that direction. Most players on the Android platform will get a prompt to download the update when they start the application. However, select devices may get the update later. iOS users will also be getting the essential update soon. It has not been rolled out yet.

Krafton Studios will be offering rewards to users who update the game. Krafton claims that players will get three chicken medals. The company has also acknowledged that some players may face issues while downloading the game. In case, the download does not start the user will need to force shut the app and restart the device.

The studio has announced that they are taking cheating instances seriously and will be rolling out more updates to fix the issues. Currently, Krafton will be banning players found cheating in the Battle Royale game.

PUBG New State is a battle royale game based in the future. The studio has also developed a completely new map called Troi. The gameplay elements have also been enhanced graphically. PUBG New State also provides a host of new weapons and gadgets to live-up to the dystopian futuristic world. The studio aims to bring the experience of PUBG New State as close as possible to the original PUBG PC platform.