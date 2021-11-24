comscore PUBG New State players on Android may not be able to play the game due to this reason
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG New State players on Android may not be able to play the game due to this reason
News

PUBG New State players on Android may not be able to play the game due to this reason

Gaming

The studio has claimed that they are taking strict actions against cheaters on the platform and this new update is a major step in that direction

PUBG New State

PUBG New State was launched earlier this month amidst a lot of fanfare, but the game has suffered some bugs and glitches, which are being ironed out via updates by Krafton Studio. The company has now released a new patch aimed at bringing down the instances of cheating, which has plagued the first few versions since launch. Unfortunately, the Android gamers playing New State will not be able to play the game without updating to the latest version. The studio has marked it as an “an essential update”. Also Read - BGMI players can now claim Mirror World Lobby Theme as Krafton releases hotfix for 1.7 update

The studio has claimed that they are taking strict actions against cheaters on the platform and this new update is a major step in that direction. Most players on the Android platform will get a prompt to download the update when they start the application. However, select devices may get the update later. iOS users will also be getting the essential update soon. It has not been rolled out yet. Also Read - Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Krafton Studios will be offering rewards to users who update the game. Krafton claims that players will get three chicken medals. The company has also acknowledged that some players may face issues while downloading the game. In case, the download does not start the user will need to force shut the app and restart the device. Also Read - This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?

The studio has announced that they are taking cheating instances seriously and will be rolling out more updates to fix the issues. Currently, Krafton will be banning players found cheating in the Battle Royale game.

PUBG New State is a battle royale game based in the future. The studio has also developed a completely new map called Troi. The gameplay elements have also been enhanced graphically. PUBG New State also provides a host of new weapons and gadgets to live-up to the dystopian futuristic world. The studio aims to bring the experience of PUBG New State as close as possible to the original PUBG PC platform.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 8:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 24, 2021 9:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State rolls out new anti-cheating update
Gaming
PUBG New State rolls out new anti-cheating update
Xiaomi 12 series is likely to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series is likely to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Xiaomi ships the most smartphones in India for 4 years

News

Xiaomi ships the most smartphones in India for 4 years

MediaTek takes a dig at competition, says Dimensity 9000 does not overheat like some others

Mobiles

MediaTek takes a dig at competition, says Dimensity 9000 does not overheat like some others

Best 5 Gacha Games to try on Android: Genshin Impact, Azur Lane, and more

Photo Gallery

Best 5 Gacha Games to try on Android: Genshin Impact, Azur Lane, and more

Best 5 Gacha Games to try on Android: Genshin Impact, Azur Lane, and more

Photo Gallery

Best 5 Gacha Games to try on Android: Genshin Impact, Azur Lane, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PUBG New State rolls out new anti-cheating update

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system

Xiaomi ships the most smartphones in India for 4 years

MediaTek takes a dig at competition, says Dimensity 9000 does not overheat like some others

Apple files lawsuit against NSO Group for targeting iOS users

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG New State rolls out new anti-cheating update

Gaming

PUBG New State rolls out new anti-cheating update
BGMI players can now claim Mirror World Lobby Theme as Krafton releases hotfix for 1.7 update

Gaming

BGMI players can now claim Mirror World Lobby Theme as Krafton releases hotfix for 1.7 update
Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report

Apps

Over 600 illegal loan lending apps available on different App stores in India: RBI report
This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?

Mobiles

This six-year-old smartphone just got Android 10: Why do other OEMs abandon old devices?
Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 10 2022, Xiaomi 11T/ 11T Pro के RAM, स्टोरेज और कलर मॉडल हुए लीक, जल्द होंगे भारत में लॉन्च

फ्री फायर में कैरेक्टर्स और इमोट समेत फ्री मिलेंगी ढेरों स्किन्स, जानें तरीका

WhatsApp के बीटा ऐप में दिखा नया फीचर, यूजर्स बना पाएंगे खुद के स्टिकर पैक्स

PAN Card में लगी है आपकी गलत फोटो तो न हों परेशान, घर बैठे-बैठे ऐसे अपडेट करें फोटो और हस्ताक्षर

Google Message में आया बड़ा बदलाव, एंड्रॉयड फोन में आएगा iPhone का मजा

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features
Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors
OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive

News

OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive
Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

Features

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

News

PUBG New State rolls out new anti-cheating update
Gaming
PUBG New State rolls out new anti-cheating update
Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system
Xiaomi ships the most smartphones in India for 4 years

News

Xiaomi ships the most smartphones in India for 4 years
MediaTek takes a dig at competition, says Dimensity 9000 does not overheat like some others

Mobiles

MediaTek takes a dig at competition, says Dimensity 9000 does not overheat like some others
Apple files lawsuit against NSO Group for targeting iOS users

News

Apple files lawsuit against NSO Group for targeting iOS users

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers