PUBG: New State recently made its entry as an extension to the popular battle royale game, PUBG, aka, Player Unknown's Battlegrounds. The game, set in 2051, is currently in the development phase and is expected to launch later this year.

Ahead of the launch, PUBG: New State is available for pre-registration as part of the beta testing that will begin shortly. If you are interested in the same, here's all you need to know.

How to pre-register for PUBG: New State?

Currently, the game, developed by PUBG Studio, is available for pre-registration for Android users. iOS users will soon get hold of the same.

To pre-register, you need to head to the Google Play Store, search for the game, tap on the pre-register option, and you are good to go. You will get a notification whenever the game is available to download.

One thing worth noting is that this option isn’t available for people in India. But, there’s a workaround. You just need to download a VPN app on your Android smartphone and connect the app with the US servers. Once this is done, go to the Google Play Store, search for the game, and tap on the pre-register option to go about it.

To recall, pre-registrations for PUBG: New State’s beta version comes after the game was in the alpha testing recently. It even crossed 10 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store.

PUBG: New State: What it is all about?

As a reminder, PUBG: New State is an aim to expand the popular PUBG universe. It is a futuristic game that is set in 2051 and describes the time when “anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other.”

The game follows the way you play PUBG: 100 players fight against each other until one player or team becomes the winner. There is a trailer of the same, which suggests that the game is based on a new map called Troi and includes diverse weapons, drones, deployable combat shields, vehicles, and more.

PUBG: New State is expected to release in the second half of 2021. However, there isn’t any word on its availability in India as of now.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile is returning to India soon with a new name, Battlegrounds Mobile and is expected to launch in June.