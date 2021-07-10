PUBG New State pre-registrations for iOS to begin on this date, new trailer release: Watch here

Krafton Inc is currently working on the sequel to its popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, dubbed PUBG: New State. Not much is known regarding the gameplay, dynamics and more for the upcoming game as of now. However, we do know that it will have similar dynamics to PUBG Mobile in a futuristic setting with new graphics and more. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India 'The Launch Party' event day 1: Team Snax in the lead, SouL and Dynamo lag behind

Till now iOS users have not been getting much love from the company's side, especially in India, with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) still not announced for the OS. However, international players can pre-register for PUBG: New State starting August. To recall, Android users have been able to pre-register for PUBG New State for a while now. The game has even gone through a successful closed alpha test run.

Apart from the iOS pre-registration start, the company has also released a new teaser video, showcasing how the gunfights might end up looking like.

The trailer showcases a lot of new toys, which players will have access to. The futuristic setting also looks inviting and fun, with a lot of advanced weaponry and vehicles. From the teaser video, it seems that the game will have a lot of emphasis on creative traversal and movement.

The company has not announced the launch date for the game, however, we expect it to do so sometime after the pre-registration start for iOS. We also expect Krafton Inc to reveal more details about the game in the coming weeks. Some reports also suggest that the company will first release the Android version of the game and will release the iOS version at a later date.