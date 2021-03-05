comscore PUBG Mobile India, March 5, 2021 Latest Updates: PUBG: New State crosses 5 million pre-regsitrations within week on Google Play Store, Krafton says will not launch in India, focus on PUBG Mobile
PUBG: New State pre-registrations on Google Play Store cross 5 million within a week

PUBG: New State has crossed 5 million pre-registrations within a week on a Google Play Store, the company claimed on Twitter.

PUBG: New State or PUBG Mobile 2 has crossed five million pre-registrations on Google Play within a week of releasing the pre-registration link. The game, which is being published by South Korean video game holding company, Karafton, is expected to come to India soon, as per some reports. Also Read - PUBG: New State will not release in India; focus on PUBG Mobile re-launch: Krafton

PUBG: New State pre-registrations on the Google Play play store started on February 25. The company took to Twitter to announce that it has crossed the five million mark within a week. Do note that India was included in the pre-registration. Also Read - PUBG: New State game could launch in India as hindi website code gets spotted

“You did it! We did it! Thanks to our AMAZING community, we’ve hit over 5 million pre-registrations on Google Play within a week! We’re excited to share more exclusive info soon, so keep an eye on our social channels and spread the word,” the tweet by PUBG: New State read. Also Read - PUBG is an example of violent, explicit and addictive game: Union minister Prakash Javadekar

PUBG: New State will not launch in India, PUBG Mobile might

According to a report in Sportskeeda, which quoted Krafton, PUBG Mobile could soon launch in India. However, keep in mind that the government has not yet confirmed the re-launch of the battle royale game in India.

However, Karafton has no plans to bring the new PUBG: New State game in India, which is why the company did not open pre-registration of the game in the country.  “With Krafton doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India,” the report quoted a Karfton representative.

  • Published Date: March 5, 2021 7:30 PM IST

