PUBG New State receives over 17 million pre-registrations as closed alpha testing ends

KRAFTON Inc is currently working on a new game called PUBG New State and yesterday it concluded its close alpha testing stage, thus coming a step closer to the actual launch of the game. Apart from announcing the closure of the alpha testing phase, the company has also announced that it has now received over 17 million pre-registrations for the game on the Google Play Store. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook claims iOS is more secure than Android

To recall, the developers started the alpha testing of PUBG New State on June 11 and the process has been concluded within a week’s time. The alpha test was conducted only in the US and was only available for Android smartphone users. The company had said that it would be expanding testing to other regions based on user feedback from users. The company has not revealed details about the iOS version of the app.

Pre-registrations for PUBG New State were made live back in February on the Google Play Store. The app is yet to surface on Apple’s App Store. The release date for the game is currently unknown, however, considering that the alpha testing is concluded, we could get to see the game launch soon.

PUBG New State

PUBG New State game will be set in a dystopian 2051 where “anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other.” The gameplay will include much more tools and features compared to its predecessor, like drones, combat rolls and more.

The company recently teased a new 8×8 map for the game called Troi. The map will come with multiple locations like Police Station, Tram Factory, City Hall, Exhibition Hall, Mall and more. We can expect the company to announce more maps in the coming days.