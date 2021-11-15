PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

PUBG New State was released worldwide last week. The latest battle royale game is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App store for free. As per the latest reports, the PUBG New State has garnered 1 crore downloads on the Google Play Store since launch. Also Read - PUBG: New State: Krafton releases new update for Android users with bug fixes

To get free rewards and upgrade to the next level in the game, Krafton releases daily redeem codes. The game developer has released redeem codes for today which offer free rewards such as free UC, weapons, emotes, loot crates, coins, Gunskins, and much more.

PUBG New State redeem codes for today

8CUY84RG25OKW

7IV1P1KLLOUKV

6PSXNVN241BTG

E35KQXI8C6IH8

GODZILLAKONG

GODZILLAVSKONG

MAY1PUBGMOBILE

MONSTERDETECTED

TITANSLASTSTAND

DDSJJCZCDZ9U

HTDS78FTU2XJ

BDGRAAZBZJGS

P8HZDBTFZ95U

Q12KARZBZYTR

2DTROFHKAEK1Y

IKQYGCMEG9QK7

KO684R62VRRYJ

6GEUPN2FXGKM0

0CUB9D5WMSCWL

HPYJSLD5HWXA6

ITYOEG8ERTKLD

ZMOGUCCX0D3E5

PC64NKHWNHJKM

DKJU10GTDSM

DKJU8LMBPY

UCBYSD800

MIDASBUY

EKJONARKJO

BBKTZEZET8

BBVNZBZ8M10

BBKVZBZ8FW

BBKRZBZBF10

BAPPZBZXF8

Like Free Fire redeem codes, the reward codes for PUBG New State are also limited for 24 hours. So, if you wish to redeem these codes, you will need to be quick before they expire for the day.

How to claim PUBG New State redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem these codes, you will need to open the PUBG New State game > open lobby > click on the store option

Step 2: To add a code, head to the menu page and select “Add Bonus/Gift code”.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text area and click on Redeem option shown on the page.

Step 4: Rewards will be shown in the account within 24 hours.

PUBG New State released in India

Krafton has been teasing the PUBG New State since the beginning of this month. The battle royale game has been released for both Android and iOS users on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively, last week. The game is available for download for free for all users.