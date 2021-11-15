PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

PUBG New State was released worldwide last week. The latest battle royale game is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App store for free. As per the latest reports, the PUBG New State has garnered 1 crore downloads on the Google Play Store since launch. Also Read - PUBG: New State: Krafton releases new update for Android users with bug fixes
To get free rewards and upgrade to the next level in the game, Krafton releases daily redeem codes. The game developer has released redeem codes for today which offer free rewards such as free UC, weapons, emotes, loot crates, coins, Gunskins, and much more. Also Read - PUBG New State reportedly bricking Android devices: Details here
PUBG New State redeem codes for today
8CUY84RG25OKW
7IV1P1KLLOUKV
6PSXNVN241BTG
E35KQXI8C6IH8
GODZILLAKONG
GODZILLAVSKONG
MAY1PUBGMOBILE
MONSTERDETECTED
TITANSLASTSTAND
DDSJJCZCDZ9U
HTDS78FTU2XJ
BDGRAAZBZJGS
P8HZDBTFZ95U
Q12KARZBZYTR
2DTROFHKAEK1Y
IKQYGCMEG9QK7
KO684R62VRRYJ
6GEUPN2FXGKM0
0CUB9D5WMSCWL
HPYJSLD5HWXA6
ITYOEG8ERTKLD
ZMOGUCCX0D3E5
PC64NKHWNHJKM
DKJU10GTDSM
DKJU8LMBPY
UCBYSD800
MIDASBUY
EKJONARKJO
BBKTZEZET8
BBVNZBZ8M10
BBKVZBZ8FW
BBKRZBZBF10
BAPPZBZXF8
Like Free Fire redeem codes, the reward codes for PUBG New State are also limited for 24 hours. So, if you wish to redeem these codes, you will need to be quick before they expire for the day.
How to claim PUBG New State redeem codes
Step 1: To redeem these codes, you will need to open the PUBG New State game > open lobby > click on the store option
Step 2: To add a code, head to the menu page and select “Add Bonus/Gift code”.
Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text area and click on Redeem option shown on the page.
Step 4: Rewards will be shown in the account within 24 hours.
PUBG New State released in India
Krafton has been teasing the PUBG New State since the beginning of this month. The battle royale game has been released for both Android and iOS users on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively, last week. The game is available for download for free for all users.