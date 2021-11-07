comscore PUBG New State Release Date: When and how to download newer PUBG Mobile version in India
PUBG New State release date: When and how to download newer PUBG Mobile version in India

PUBG New State game is set to release in all regions on November 11 as announced by the game developer a few days ago. The list of regions also includes India. Know when and how you can get access.

Almost a year since PUBG Mobile game has been banned in India, Krafton is set to bring a new PUBG title in the country. PUBG New State mobile game was announced for the first time earlier this year. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite update: How to download the latest version using APK link

The PUBG New State game is set to release in all regions on November 11 as announced by the game developer a few days ago. The list of regions also includes India. It is likely that in India, Krafton will bring refreshed Settings to comply by government guidelines. Also Read - Players won't be able to play BGMI on their Android phone, here's why

PUBG New State pre-registration details

Ahead of the official release, the game developer has announced exclusive benefits such as a limited vehicle skin upon pre-registration. The game is available for pre-registration for both Android and iPhone users on Google Play store and Apple App store, respectively. The rewards will be credited once the game releases. Also Read - Forget PUBG New State, Krafton could already be working on PUBG 2: Details here

Notably, the Indian App store mentions November 12 as the release date. The release time hasn’t been revealed yet but usually Krafton announces its games in day time around 12noon.

To pre-register, you can simply head over to the respective app store and type PUBG New State and click on ‘pre-order’ option there. Upon pre-registration, players get exclusive rewards at release.

Alongside, Krafton has launched the official website and also provided all other information related to the game.

PUBG New State key features

The upcoming PUBG New State brings a cyberpunk aesthetic in terms of design language, which has garnered attention worldwide. The battle royale game also promises to deliver dynamic gameplay with an aim to offer an experience as close to reality as possible.

Krafton has revealed that the PUBG New State is a sequel to PUBG Mobile and is placed in a futuristic dystopian setting. The BR game is set in 2051 and will provide multiple factions such as New State, Hunters, Dream Runners, GLC, and Mayhem.

It is also revealed that the upcoming mobile game will bring a new map called Troi, which is said to be in 64 sq. kilometers in size. The PUBG New State will also feature futuristic gadgets, ultra-high settings and more with the aim to offer an immersive gaming experience.

  Published Date: November 7, 2021 10:07 AM IST

