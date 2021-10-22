PUBG New State global launch date announced: Just hours after a data miner gave a sneak peek on the PUBG Mobile sequel, Krafton has now confirmed PUBG New State to release on November 11 globally. The developer confirmed the global release at its showcasing event on Friday. Also Read - Top 5 Free Fire Max like games with enhanced visuals, better gameplay

The South Korean developer said that the new game will be launched in more than 200 countries in India. Both Android and iOS users will be able to try the futuristic sequel. A final technical test in 28 countries will be conducted from October 29 to October 30.

PUBG New State global release date, language support, other details

Krafton during its showcasing event on YouTube said that PUBG New State will be a freemium game that will arrive with 17 different language support globally. The final technical test will be conducted next week in 28 countries including Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Yemen.

“PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market. Krafton will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We’re committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media,” Krafton CEO CH Kim stated.

The developer shared its layout post-game release as well. Besides regular content updates, support, Krafton will take different anti-cheating measures and would ban the ‘use of unauthorised programs, emulators, keyboard, and mouse, and actively detect and restrict hacks.’ The company will closely monitor and review community feedback that will reflect in future in-game updates.

PUBG New State features, system requirements

The sequel will be a futuristic BR title set in 2051 and have game mechanics and gunplay on par with the PC version. A new map Troi will make an entry in the game, along with the popular Erangel map. Courtesy of new ‘state-of-the-art’ rendering technology the game will offer better visuals compared to its other rival mobile games. Global illumination, auto-exposure, auto instancing are on the roster.

As for system requirements, Android devices with 2GB RAM or more and Android 6.0 OS or above will be able to run the new PUBG game. As for iOS users, iPhone 6S, and above running on iOS 13 will be able to try Krafton’s new game.