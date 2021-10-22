comscore PUBG New State release date leaked online, reveals new maps
PUBG New State trailer leak reveals global release date: Here's everything you need to know

PUBG New State leaks suggest the BR game release on November 11, trailer confirms Erangel to be one of the first maps in the new BR title.

PUBG New State Release date leaked: PUBG New State, the sequel to the popular BR title PUBG Mobile global release is likely happening post-Diwali. As per the data miner PlayerIGN, Krafton’s new game is slated to release on November 11. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 likely to bring some interesting specs at a budget, release timeline out

To recall, pre-registration for PUBG New State on Google Play Store commenced a few months back. While the developer announced the launch trailer happening soon, PUBGNewStateNS managed to get hold of a snippet of the PUBG Mobile sequel. Also Read - Sony Alpha 7 IV hybrid camera arrives with 33-megapixel sensor, 4K 60p video, new Focus Map feature

PUBG New State: Trailer leak reveals global release date
The supposed PUBG New State trailer which was leaked @PUBGNewStateNS reveals snippets of the confirmed Troi map. The video also confirms that Erangel map will be among the first in the new BR title. The clip further reveals the sequel to release on November 11, 2021, globally. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones, iPhones from Nov 1: Check the list of devices

While the stable release is still weeks away if you are eager to try out the game you can follow this article on how to download APK, OBB links and run the game on your device.

As for the features, PUBG New State will be set in 2051. The fine print suggests the sequel to bring a lot of new content for players including modern weapons, vehicles, drones, etc. Krafton has confirmed that the game will utilize a new Global Illumination Technology to enhance the graphics and visual effects. Krafton says that players can expect more realistic and dynamic gunplay that has been a signature PUBG experience.

Krafton also says that there are “unique mechanics introduced in PUBG: NEW STATE include dodging, drone calls, and support request, new vehicles only available in PUBG: NEW STATE to quickly move across the 8×8 open world, and an immersive PUBG experience achieved through various objectives in-game that can turn the tide in your favour.”

PUBG Mobile was banned in India due to privacy breach concerns, but the pre-registration for PUBG New State is a relief for the BR community as PUBG on mobile will be back on Indian ground in a new avatar. The game will be available both on Android, and iOS platforms.

  Published Date: October 22, 2021 11:57 AM IST

