comscore Unable to play PUBG New State? Here's when you can access Krafton's new BR title
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Unable to play PUBG New State? Here's when you can access Krafton's new BR title
News

Unable to play PUBG New State? Here's when you can access Krafton's new BR title

Gaming

PUBG New State official launch postponed by two hours, Krafton cites ongoing server issues to have caused the delay.

PUBG New State launch delayed

The much-anticipated PUBG New State official launch is almost here. Krafton’s new BR title’s global launch was due to happen today, November 11. While gamers in the community are eagerly waiting to get a hands-on the futuristic version of PUBG Mobile, they might have to wait a bit longer to try the new game. Also Read - Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Although the game must have popped up in many of your devices (in case you’ve opted for automatic install), it is still not playable the reason being server issues. Here’s what Krafton had to say on postponing the game launch. Also Read - PUBG New State releases for everyone: How to download and play right now

PUBG New State launch delayed, this is when you will be able to play

As with many game releases, the PUBG New State launch has been plagued with server issues. Krafton took to the official PUBG New State Twitter handle to announce that the new BR title launch has been postponed due to the ongoing server issues. Even we tried to play the game on our Android device, and the game couldn’t load beyond 38 percent. The game shows an “Unable to connect to the server” error. The developers have promised that the release has been delayed two hours from the previously scheduled release time (9:30 AM IST). Also Read - PUBG New State releasing tomorrow at 9:30AM: How to download, Google Play store link, all questions answered

“To check the current cloud server-related technical issues, the official release will be postponed to 11/11 15:00 (KST). This issue is being checked by our development team as a top priority, and we apologize to many people who have been waiting. Updates related to the release schedule will be continuously notified through this notice,” Krafton mentioned in its blog post.

This means that players will be able to parachute themselves in the new island at 11:30 AM IST. In case you haven’t downloaded the game yet, simply head to the respective App Store (Google Play Store, or Apple App Store), search for Krafton’s new game, and download it.

The game weighs a file size of 1.4GB, hence, you are advised to free up some space on your mobile before installing it. The minimum requirements to download PUBG New State include- RAM: 2GB or higher, OS: Android 6.0, iOS 13 or later, Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher and CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher). As for the key elements, the existing PUBG Mobile’s futuristic avatar is set in a dystopian future in 2051 and the game is loaded with drones, a new 8x8km Troi mao, Trunk feature, and a bunch of other visual changes. The freemium game will be available in 17 different languages globally.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State official launch delayed: Here's why
Gaming
PUBG New State official launch delayed: Here's why
Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

News

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

News

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Gaming

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Samsung takes a jab at Apple, gives away the premium velvety cloth free of cost

News

Samsung takes a jab at Apple, gives away the premium velvety cloth free of cost

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG New State official launch delayed: Here's why

Gaming

PUBG New State official launch delayed: Here's why
Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Gaming

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?
PUBG New State releases for everyone: How to download and play right now

Gaming

PUBG New State releases for everyone: How to download and play right now
PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know

Gaming

PUBG New State to launch tomorrow: Here's all you need to know
PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

Gaming

PUBG New State launch tomorrow: Check Android, iOS compatibility

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG New State के लिए कहां से और कैसे चुनें यूनिक Nickname, इन वेबसाइट की लें मदद

पबजी न्यू स्टेट की इन प्रॉब्लम्स को कैसे करें सोल्व, जानें पूरी डिटेल

PUBG New State हुआ रिलीज, Google Play Store से डाउनलोड करके ऐसे खेल सकते हैं आप

OnePlus Nord 2 blast: कंपनी ने कहा उठाएगी इलाज का खर्च, फोन का पैसा भी किया वापस

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने पेश किया एक नया ओएस और नया एक नया लैपटॉप

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter
How To
How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter
WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page

Apps

WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page
Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

News

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised
iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

News

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update
Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

Gaming

Can your phone run the newly released PUBG New State mobile game?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers