The much-anticipated PUBG New State official launch is almost here. Krafton's new BR title's global launch was due to happen today, November 11. While gamers in the community are eagerly waiting to get a hands-on the futuristic version of PUBG Mobile, they might have to wait a bit longer to try the new game.

Although the game must have popped up in many of your devices (in case you've opted for automatic install), it is still not playable the reason being server issues. Here's what Krafton had to say on postponing the game launch.

PUBG New State launch delayed, this is when you will be able to play

As with many game releases, the PUBG New State launch has been plagued with server issues. Krafton took to the official PUBG New State Twitter handle to announce that the new BR title launch has been postponed due to the ongoing server issues. Even we tried to play the game on our Android device, and the game couldn't load beyond 38 percent. The game shows an "Unable to connect to the server" error. The developers have promised that the release has been delayed two hours from the previously scheduled release time (9:30 AM IST).

“To check the current cloud server-related technical issues, the official release will be postponed to 11/11 15:00 (KST). This issue is being checked by our development team as a top priority, and we apologize to many people who have been waiting. Updates related to the release schedule will be continuously notified through this notice,” Krafton mentioned in its blog post.

This means that players will be able to parachute themselves in the new island at 11:30 AM IST. In case you haven’t downloaded the game yet, simply head to the respective App Store (Google Play Store, or Apple App Store), search for Krafton’s new game, and download it.

Hello Survivors!

Due to current server issues we’ve decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please refer to the official website for more details. pic.twitter.com/ppej12dg5w — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 11, 2021

The game weighs a file size of 1.4GB, hence, you are advised to free up some space on your mobile before installing it. The minimum requirements to download PUBG New State include- RAM: 2GB or higher, OS: Android 6.0, iOS 13 or later, Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher and CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher). As for the key elements, the existing PUBG Mobile’s futuristic avatar is set in a dystopian future in 2051 and the game is loaded with drones, a new 8x8km Troi mao, Trunk feature, and a bunch of other visual changes. The freemium game will be available in 17 different languages globally.